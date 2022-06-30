Popular food items at JOEY Restaurants ranked from worst to best

JOEY Restaurants is known for its globally inspired cuisine.

While many other great restaurant chains are helmed by one chef, this popular restaurant has a team of executive chefs that offer something new to the menu.

Earlier this year there was a heated debate on Twitter about whether or not The Keg Steakhouse is “high-end” or “ritzy,” and it made us take a good hard look at its menu.

So, we ranked the best food dishes on The Keg menu. Then we did the same thing for Earls Restaurant, Cactus Club, and Boston Pizza.

It’s time to rank the dishes at JOEY.

It really has become THE place for so many different occasions, from a fancy night out to a fun birthday dinner with friends.

With such a diverse menu that takes flavours and ingredients from all over the world, there are bound to be some divisive opinions on what’s the best thing to order.

Here are our picks for the best food dishes at JOEY Restaurants, ranked from worst to best.

Pasta Pomodoro

This makes the list because it’s just an Italian classic done right.

The recipe is very simple, made with Calabrian chili-spiked tomato sauce, whipped ricotta, fresh basil, and parmesan. If you’re in the mood for pasta, it’s great to have this on the menu.

Chocolate Soufflé

We have to include one dessert, and this is the one to get at the end (or start) of a great meal at JOEYS. It’s a souffle, which is difficult to make, mixed with a molten cake, served with fresh raspberries and Tahitian vanilla ice cream.

Butter Chicken

Butter chicken served with aromatic basmati rice and house-baked naan.

It’s delicious and an excellent example of how the kitchen team embraces dishes from all over the world. Naan and butter chicken is always going to be one of the best things on any menu.

Szechuan Prawn Lettuce Wrap

It seems like most chains have lettuce wraps, which means the bar is set high.

These ones come with plump and juicy prawns glazed with the spot’s iconic sweet-soy ginger sauce. It’s then topped with peanuts, crispy wontons, pickled Fresno chilies, and finished with spicy aioli.

It’s one of the best lettuce wrap shareable plates you can find.

Roasted Peanut Curry Noodle

This dish sounds so incredible it’s hard not to order it every single time.

Served with prawns, Malaysian coconut curry, rice noodles, and roasted broccoli, this is one of the tastiest dishes that also feels like a healthy choice.

Tuna + Avocado Roll

The Tuna + Avocado Roll, with chili mayo, micro cilantro, tempura crunch, and teriyaki glaze, isn’t only an example of a global dish but also of going the extra mile.

This roll is sweet, savoury, and with an added crispiness, it has layers of texture as well. great for sharing or hoarding all to yourself.

California Chicken Sandwich

The burger here is also really great, but we are major fans of the California Chicken Sandwich.

Juicy grilled chicken, spicy mayo, greens, smoky bacon, and aged cheddar on a toasted brioche bun.⁣ It’s just a perfectly created chicken sandwich, and with added fresh basil on it as well, it sets itself apart.

Crispy Mash

We love a good side, and this is definitely one of the best at JOEY Restaurants.

Mashed potatoes would be enough, but these ones are fully loaded and deep-fried.

Blackened Chicken

The blackened chicken has so much charred and saucy flavour, and it goes so beautifully with the sides that come with it. It really feels like a high-end Southern-style BBQ.

Warm potato salad, bacon + horseradish aioli, and a bed of creamy coleslaw make this dish feel like a well-executed platter.

Black Truffle Ravioli

The number one and for good reason. This thing is so decadent.

These ravioli are stuffed with a burgundy truffle filling, covered in black truffle beurre blanc, and as if that wasn’t enough, topped with prawns and Grana Padano.

Need a way to make this dish even better? You can add steak to it…

How could it not be the number one?