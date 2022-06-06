Popular food items at Boston Pizza ranked from worst to best

Despite its name, Boston Pizza started here in Canada.

The first one opened in 1964 in Edmonton, Alberta, and now it’s one of the most popular chains, and that means there are serious opinions on what the best food dishes on the menu are.

It was a heated debate on Twitter whether or not The Keg Steakhouse is “high-end” or “ritzy”, so we ranked the best food dishes on The Keg menu. Then we did the same thing for Earls Restaurant.

Boston Pizza has become THE place for many occasions, from watching the big game to enjoying a reliable meal with the family. Not many restaurants can appeal to all types of diners, but this one definitely does.

That got us thinking…

With such a large menu, what are the best things to eat here?

We looked at the food menu and after many visits to the spot known for pizza and pasta

Here are our picks for the best food dishes at Boston Pizza, ranked from worst to best.

10. Jumbalaya Fettucini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Pizza (@bostonpizzacanada)

One of the weirder pasta variations at BPs, the pasta/Jumbalaya combines the Southern dish with marina sauce, all with an Italian twist. Too odd for some, this dish is also a favourite of many.

9. Boston-Sized Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Pizza (@bostonpizzacanada)

The burger here is pretty good! A double cheeseburger, the Boston-sized burger is topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, and the signature cactus dip instead of fries.

8. Bandera Bread

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Pizza (@bostonpizzacanada)

The Bandera Bread is SO popular, it’s just hard to recommend people order the pizza-style bread with so many actual pizza options. Italian spices, gooey pizza mozzarella, and freshly grated parmesan make this pretty dang delicious, especially since it’s served with a Santa Fe dip.

7. Chocolate Explosion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Pizza (@bostonpizzacanada)

The dessert pizza is a pretty sweet option as well, but this monster cheesecake is the way to go. As if creamy chocolate mousse, caramel, toffee, pecans, and almonds on a chocolate crust weren’t enough, this thing also has chunks of cheesecake inside.

6. Spicy Perogy Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Pizza (@bostonpizzacanada)

Simply put, it’s just hard to find this kind of pizza at most parlours and that’s likely why so many people crave this one whenever anyone mentions going to Boston Pizza. It’s a heavy pizza, but with bacon, Cactus Cut Potatoes, pizza mozzarella, cheddar, green onions, and a dollop of sour cream, it’s worth it.

5. Thai Bites

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Pizza (@bostonpizzacanada)

The Thai Bites are one of the few options for a sweeter, Asian-inspired dish, and that’s exactly why they have to be ordered. Choose either shrimp or chicken that’s tossed in sweet Thai chili sauce and served with crunchy Asian noodles, carrots, green onions, and sesame seeds.

4. Cactus Cut Potatoes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Pizza (@bostonpizzacanada)

These are the signature item on the menu, even served on the side of many of the dishes. Spicy, thinly sliced fried potatoes are then served with the signature cactus dip. It’s as simple as it is delicious.

3. Bourbon BBQ Chicken Pizza

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Pizza (@bostonpizzacanada)

Possibly the most popular pizza on the menu, this is a unique recipe that is one of the most creative on the pizza menu. Starting off with a house-made Bourbon BBQ sauce base, this pizza also has BBQ chicken, balsamic roasted red onions, pizza mozzarella, cheddar cheese, and bacon. There’s even buttermilk ranch drizzle across the entire thing.

2. The Big Dipper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Pizza (@bostonpizzacanada)

This is basically a beef dip dressed up with even more fixings. Sliced steak, braised onions, roasted red peppers, and onion rings top this thing, and it’s the pizza mozzarella that makes it even tastier. Horseradish mayo and sweet onion au jus are two perfect condiments that bring this thing together perfectly.

1. Baked 7-Cheese Ravioli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boston Pizza (@bostonpizzacanada)

The #1 spot had to go to either pasta or pizza, and we had to go with the richest, most decadent pasta on the menu. Three kinds of cheese are a lot for any pasta dish, and this thing has seven!

The Ravioli is stuffed with Parmesan, Emmental, ricotta, fontina, and Romano, and then baked with pizza mozzarella and cheddar to ensure maximum gooey-ness. Go for the beefy bolognese or marinara sauce.

The first time you order it, chances are it’ll be the start of a long and beautiful pasta relationship.