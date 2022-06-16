Popular food dishes at Cactus Club ranked from worst to best

Cactus Club is a big deal in any city it’s in.

Whether at a famous mall, on the ocean, or right downtown, the locations are always in the best places around the city.

It was a heated debate on Twitter whether or not The Keg Steakhouse is “high-end” or “ritzy,” so we ranked the best food dishes on The Keg menu. Then we did the same thing for Earls Restaurant. And then Boston Pizza.

Cactus Club is the first choice of many different diners when choosing a reliable chain restaurant to grab food and drinks. At lunch and dinner, the space is bound to be very busy with families, dates, business meetings, and more. It’s a rare place that makes all types feel welcomed.

So many people know the menu inside and out, with favourites and go-to dishes, so this list was a difficult one to make.

Here are our picks for the best food dishes at Cactus Club, ranked from worst to best.

10. Crispy Yam Fries/Truffle Fries

A tie might be a bit of a cheat, but we had to include both here. And you might think fries are a boring choice for a “best of” list, but that means you’ve never tried these.

The yam fries and truffle fries at cactus Club are iconic.

The yam fries are the best of all the chains, perfectly crispy and served with garlic aioli. The truffle fries come seasoned with truffle, herbs, Grana Padano, and the same garlic aioli.

9. Modern Bowl

Many chain restaurants have go-to healthy options, and cactus Club has several, from the Raincoast Greens to the Tuna Poke Bowl. We are going with the Modern Bowl.

This bowl feels entirely different from other healthy bowls; made with tabbouleh, pineapple salsa, broccoli, tomatoes, cucumber, fresh greens, jasmine rice, and a miso carrot ginger sauce; it also tastes fantastic.

8. Spicy Chicken

Chili-chicken-style appetizers are a favourite on most menus, and that’s why they’re so common. The spicy chicken is the classic version, made with sweet chili glaze, crispy wontons, and green onions; it’s just cooked and plated to perfection.

7. Prawn Crunch Roll

Three different sushi rolls are fresh-made in-house using premium Japanese rice, and we are going with our favourite: the Prawn Crunch Roll.

Rolls are always ideal for sharing, and this one is made with crispy prawns, mango, avocado, asparagus, cucumber, sesame soy paper, sriracha mayo, and a soy glaze.

Show off those chopsticks skills.

6. Thai Green Curry

This vibrant dish, which can also have chicken or prawns added, is so bright and flavourful, made with coconut green curry, jasmine rice, bok choy, spinach, peppers, bean sprouts, Thai basil, cilantro, all on a bed of crispy rice.

It’s an internationally inspired dish that’s a go-to entree when you’re looking for something a little more exciting than a steak or a burger.

5. Tuna Stack

This is a perfect example of how Cactus Club strives to make dishes you can’t find anywhere else.

It isn’t just that this fresh ahi tuna dish is made with a citrus tamari vinaigrette, nori, sesame, avocado, micro greens, and wonton crisps, but also how it’s presented. Formed and plated into a tall stack, this is the best app to order if you’re on a date.

4. Szechuan Chicken/Tofu Lettuce Wraps

Possibly the most popular and talked about starter at Cactus Club and that’s saying something.

Sweet and spicy crispy Szechuan tofu, peanuts, and wontons are ready to be placed into perfect lettuce wraps. On the side are a Korean chili sauce and spicy yogurt. The best part is that you can have this with chicken or tofu.

3. The Feenie Burger

Chef Rob Feenie, the culinary leader of the popular chain restaurant, has his name on two of the famous sandwiches on the menu.

We knew they would be high on the list, but which one to rank better than the other was difficult. Ultimately, we placed the burger here because even though it’s one of the best out there, many spots have great beef burgers.

This Feenie Burger comes with sautéed mushrooms, aged cheddar, smoked bacon, red relish, mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard. The bun is soft, and the burger is always perfectly cooked. It’s a fantastic burger, but then there’s the chicken sandwich…

2. Rob’s Crispy Chicken Sandwich

One of the best fried chicken sandwiches around, the crispy chicken sandwich here uses creative ingredients to separate itself from others like it.

Spicy panko-crusted chicken makes for an extra crispy bite, and the swiss cheese, sambal mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion go perfectly with it.

This is our favourite handheld dish on a menu with many great ones.

1. Butternut Squash Ravioli with Prawns

This one is so good that it made its way to the starter menu. There are two of these on the menu! How often do you see that?

Another signature dish by Chef Rob Feenie, this pasta dish starts with the mouth-watering butternut squash and mascarpone ravioli.

That would be enough already, but the sweet ravioli are also covered with truffle butter, sautéed jumbo prawns, pine nuts, and crispy sage for a wonderfully balanced dish.

If you have your eyes on something else, grab this one as a starter, either way, it’s a must-order and why we have it at number one.