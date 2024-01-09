Best menus for $25 or less at Dine Out Vancouver
Dine Out Vancouver is officially here, giving you the chance to try out a fixed menu from some of your favourite restaurants at an affordable price. But some deals are better than others, and with over 380 participating restaurants this year, it’s tough to choose which ones are the best deals.
That’s why we’ve rounded up the best menus for $25 or less at this year’s Dine Out Vancouver so you can find the best deals. So without further ado, here are the best deals at Dine Out Vancouver.
Agra Tandoori
View this post on Instagram
For a little over $15 you can get a pretty epic lunch feast from Agra Tandoori. This menu includes your choice of one non-vegetarian dish, rice, naan, dal, one vegetarian special of the day, and gulab jamun for dessert.
Price: $15.95
Location: 689 East 65th Avenue, Vancouver
Brewhall
View this post on Instagram
Brewhall has plenty for you to choose from for a very affordable price. Choose from one of its sandwiches like the Mojo Cubano with mojo pulled pork, coppa ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, jalapeño mayo, and beer mustard served on Martin’s hoagie roll, or the Fried Mushroom Po’ Boy with chicken fried oyster mushrooms, old bay-onnaise, dill pickles, sliced tomato, and parsley. Then you can choose your side and a dessert (and don’t worry, Brewhall’s Margarita Slush counts as a dessert. This epic deal is available for lunch and dinner.
Price: $25
Location: 97 East 2nd Avenue, Vancouver
Bombay Kitchen + Bar
View this post on Instagram
Bombay Kitchen + Bar is offering a deal that will definitely fill you up. You can visit for lunch and enjoy its all-you-can-eat buffet for one low cost. We couldn’t be more excited.
Price: $16.95
Location: 1018 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Cazba Restaurant
For under $25, you can enjoy a lunch that includes an appetizer, entree, and dessert from this delicious Persian restaurant. We’d recommend trying the Loghmeh which are two giant skewers of lamb and beef mix served with a side of saffron rice.
Price: $23
Location: 1103 Davie Street, Vancouver
Clough Club
View this post on Instagram
Tater tots covered in queso? Sign us up. This dinner menu from Clough Club features tater tots con queso, a BCD (Bacon cheddar dog), and a banana and nilla wafer pudding for dessert.
Price: $22
Location: 212 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Davie Dosa Company
Have you ever wanted to try a South Indian Breakfast platter? Well, now is your chance. This meal includes steamed rice and pencil cake, a savoury lentil donut, mini spiced potato dosas, and a sweet rice cake all served with a side of lentil dip and coconut and tomato chutneys.
Price: $22
Location: 1235 Davie Street, Vancouver
District Bar Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
If you want a good sandwich then this is the place to go. You can choose from either its grilled cheese or smoked brisket sandwich alongside your choice of a salad or potato bisque.
Price: $20
Location: 121 Robson Street, Vancouver
Ember Indian Kitchen
For just $20 you can try Ember’s Signature Burger, which features a charbroiled beef, lamb, or paneer patty with fries alongside a dessert. You can also choose to order one of its curries or seekh kebabs instead.
Price: $20
Location: 135 — 6168 London Road, Richmond
Five Roads Brewing Co.
A three-course meal for $20? Say less. Enjoy your choice of appetizer, dessert, and one of Five Roads Brewing Co. Italian entrees. You can choose either the linguini carbonara, rigatoni alla vodka, or the mushroom risotto.
Price: $20
Location: 1-6263 202nd Street, Langley
Four Olives Restaurant
Four Olives Restaurant is serving up a Mediterranean feast including an appetizer, entree, and dessert.
Price: $22
Location: 4510 West 10th Avenue, Vancouver
Kitstaya Sushi
Vancouver is home to some excellent sushi, and this spot is offering a great affordable lunch menu for Dine Out Vancouver. You can enjoy an appetizer, your choice of a spicy tuna tower, aburi Nigiri, nigiri sushi boll or one of Kitstaya’s famous sushi rolls, and an ice cream dessert.
Price: $18
Location: 3105 West Broadway, Vancouver
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba
View this post on Instagram
If you haven’t had the chance to try soupless ramen, now is your chance. Kokoro is offering either its Mentaiko Mazesoba or its Tamago Ramen with a side of Takoyaki for its Dine Out Vancouver menu. You’re able to get this deal for both lunch and dinner, making this one of the best deals at Dine Out Vancouver.
Price: $25
Location: 551 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Match Eatery & Public House
View this post on Instagram
Match is offering a three-course dinner for just $25. You can choose to start with either the Green Goddess Salad, All Hail The Ceasar Salad, or the French-O which is its version of French onion soup. From there, you can order its fish and chips, match burger, or Nashville hot chicken sandwich and finish everything off with a mini sticky toffee pudding.
Price: $25
Location: 6005 15 Highway, Delta
Momo Hut Restaurant & Bar
Nothing is better than some delicious dumplings during the cold rainy months, and Momo Hut is here to deliver. You can enjoy some of its crunch momos, either the sprouted nine beans curry or mustang chicken curry, and finish it all off with either mango vanilla ice cream or royal gulab jamun.
Price: $20
Location: 6372 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Mumbai Masala Indian Restaurant
Here’s another great lunch deal. Indulge in some Vegetarian pakora, a choice of one of its vegetarian or non-vegetarian curries, and gulab jamun for dessert.
Price: $19
Location: 770-333 Brooksbank Avenue
Pho Den
Talking about good food for a rainy day, pho is another great option. For Dine Out Vancouver, Pho Den is offering spring rolls, royal milk tea with topping, and your choice of pho.
Price: $22
Location: 6401 Kingsway, Burnaby
Romer’s
View this post on Instagram
Enjoy a delicious lunch from Romers featuring your choice of appetizer, entree, and dessert. While this Dine Out Vancouver menu features a large assortment of options, you’d be remiss if you didn’t try the Brant Lake Wagyu Beef Mushroom Burger. We dare you to find a Wagyu beef burger for $25, including an appetizer and side.
Price: $25
Location: 1873 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Location: 1 – 101 Morrissey Road, Port Moody
Location: 8683 Kerr Street, Vancouver
Tendon Kohaku
View this post on Instagram
We love a good udon here at Dished, and Tendon Kohaku is serving just that. You can order either the Mentaiko Cream Udon or Katsu Curry Udon and get a side of takoyaki to enjoy as well. This deal is available for lunch and dinner
Price: $25
Location: 190 – 84o Howe Street, Vancouver
The Main on Main
This is one of the main spots for good Greek food in Vancouver and one of the best deals for Dine Out Vancouver. You can choose between the chicken or lamb souvlaki, stuffed eggplant, moussaka, or veggie pita wrap. Finish it all off with some delicious baklava.
Price: $24
Location: 4210 Main Street, Vancouver
Yuu Japanese Tapas
Yuu is offering up an affordable lunch or dinner as part of Dine Out Vancouver. You’re able to enjoy your choice of appetizer, either the tonkatsu, chicken karaage, or butadon (BBQ pork donburi) and a boba waffle for dessert.
Price: $24.95
Location: 1118-3779 Sexsmith Road, Richmond
Dine Out Vancouver 2024
When: January 17 to February 4, 2024
Where: Participating restaurants in and around Vancouver
