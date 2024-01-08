Sweet Talk Donuts: Inside the new destination set to open soon

We foodies love Port Moody. So here’s some good news for all of us located in and around the city: Sweet Talk Donuts is gearing up for its launch, and it’s happening soon. Really soon.

This is one we’ve been patiently waiting for. And we will travel for a good sweet treat, so Dished popped over to 87 Moody Street to check it out before its opening.

This project is brought to us by Scott McTavish and Darron Hastick, co-owners of much-loved Port Moody spot Taps & Tacos, along with Juan Perello, who you can find bartending at Chinatown’s award-winning Keefer Bar, and Todd Toothill, who co-owns and operates Spring St Common Kitchen, a local, modern commissary space.

You may recall our previous coverage where we shared that Sweet Talk will be slinging donuts and coffee by day, and then offering boozy drinks and bites by evening in the same space. That’s still the plan, and more will be revealed about the latter shortly.

But for now, let’s focus on the star of the show: the donuts!

Sweet Talk will offer 10-12 varieties at any given time. This will include classics like Vanilla Glazed and Cinnamon Twist along with unique offerings like the Blueberry Pancake Donut.

Seasonal donuts will also rotate in and out depending on the time of year. All donuts feature housemade fillings and glazes.

During our visit, we got to explore an array of flavours. A dozen to be exact.

Standouts included the freshly torched Crème Brûlée Donut and the picture-perfect Strawberries and Cream variety.

For sips, expect lattes, tea, and coffee. The beans here are from Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters.

“After a two+ year delay, we are extremely excited to introduce our concept to Port Moody, a community that has supported our current businesses through thick and thin, pandemic closures and all,” McTavish told us back in July 2023.

“We are most excited to build a team of local Port Moody residents to work with us on building a strong culture and connect with the community we all love.”

The 1,000 sq ft space was put together by the folks at Saltire Contracting, and it’s been designed by Table Architecture Collective.

With 20 cozy seats inside, this room will be a great space to hunker down and enjoy a donut (or two) in come opening.

Sweet Talk Donuts is opening its doors on Saturday, January 13. After that, it will be open from 8 am to 5 pm daily.

Address: 87 Moody Street, Port Moody

