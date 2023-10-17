Dine Out Vancouver is slated to return in 2024 for its 22nd year, bringing with it a crowded calendar of food events with top-notch restaurants, bars, breweries, and more.

Taking place from January 17 to February 4, 2024, the popular annual fest (Canada’s largest food and drink festival) typically features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course dinners at affordable, fixed-price points.

Dine Out Vancouver gives locals the opportunity to experience dinners at Vancouver restaurants, from fine dining to family-friendly and everything in between.

As a delicious bonus, many destinations normally offer special lunch menus as well.

Stay tuned for the full list of 2024 participating eateries and more details.

Dine Out Vancouver 2024

When: January 17 to February 4, 2024

Where: Participating restaurants in and around Vancouver