FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Tap & Barrel Bridges is officially opening its doors soon on Granville Island

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
May 24 2022, 6:09 pm
Tap & Barrel Bridges is officially opening its doors soon on Granville Island
Courtesy Tap & Barrel
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Belgard Kitchen

Pubs and Breweries, Breakfast and Brunch

Belgard Kitchen
Havana

Mexican, Cocktails

Havana
Bayside Lounge

Tapas, Cocktails

Bayside Lounge
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Café - North Road
Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant

Asian, Seafood

Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant

The iconic Granville Island restaurant Bridges has been sitting closed since September of last year, after 41 years of operation.

The restaurant, which was was purchased by Tap & Barrel back in 2018, has been in the process of being renovated and rebranded the past few months, but the time has finally come for it to once again reopen to patrons.

Tap & Barrel Bridges has shared with Dished that its soft opening will be May 31.

“Bridges is a very special place for me; as such, I’m emotionally invested in transforming this space into something very important and meaningful,” owner Daniel Frankel said in a 2021 release.

“I am part of its history, and now I look forward to being part of its future.”

Bridges

6-year-old Frankel (Courtesy Tap & Barrel)

Forty-one years ago Frankel’s uncle, Michael Seelig, and his business partner opened Bridges.

Described as a “run-down industrial site” at the time, Frankel’s parents were long-time partners and investors of the establishment that eventually transformed from an “enormous risk” to a culinary staple on Granville Island.

Bridges

Courtesy Tap & Barrel

“Tap & Barrel Bridges” will be a combination of Bridges’ legacy and Tap & Barrel’s philosophy, but we’re told that the iconic view, patio, and signature exterior colour has not changed.

Briges

Courtesy Tap & Barrel

Stay tuned for a more in-depth sneak peek of the new space next week!

Tap & Barrel Bridges

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright.

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.