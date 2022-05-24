Tap & Barrel Bridges is officially opening its doors soon on Granville Island

The iconic Granville Island restaurant Bridges has been sitting closed since September of last year, after 41 years of operation.

The restaurant, which was was purchased by Tap & Barrel back in 2018, has been in the process of being renovated and rebranded the past few months, but the time has finally come for it to once again reopen to patrons.

Tap & Barrel Bridges has shared with Dished that its soft opening will be May 31.

“Bridges is a very special place for me; as such, I’m emotionally invested in transforming this space into something very important and meaningful,” owner Daniel Frankel said in a 2021 release.

“I am part of its history, and now I look forward to being part of its future.”

Forty-one years ago Frankel’s uncle, Michael Seelig, and his business partner opened Bridges.

Described as a “run-down industrial site” at the time, Frankel’s parents were long-time partners and investors of the establishment that eventually transformed from an “enormous risk” to a culinary staple on Granville Island.

“Tap & Barrel Bridges” will be a combination of Bridges’ legacy and Tap & Barrel’s philosophy, but we’re told that the iconic view, patio, and signature exterior colour has not changed.

Stay tuned for a more in-depth sneak peek of the new space next week!

Tap & Barrel Bridges

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

With files from Hanna McLean and Daryn Wright.