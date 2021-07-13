10 hidden gems to discover in Chilliwack
If you’re feeling like the things to do in Vancouver have gotten a bit stagnant, escape the city to discover all the must-visit spots there are to explore just over an hour away in Chilliwack.
There’s something for everyone, from serene scenery and must-try eateries to quaint shops and public artwork.
These are the best hidden gems you have to see and do in Chilliwack.
Things to do in Chilliwack
Lindeman Lake
Get a breath of fresh air at this picturesque lake nestled in Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park. Hikers can find this magical spot along an intermediate 3.4 km trail that takes approximately two hours to complete. It has an elevation gain of 300 meters, which will definitely be worth every step once you reach the stunning emerald-green waters.
Address: Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park, Chilliwack
Teapot Hill
This is easily one of the most whimsical trails in BC. The short but scenic hike in Cultus Lake Provincial Park offers unsurpassed views of the lake during the 5 km round-trip trek. There’s also a series of charming teapots and teacups strewn along the trail that hikers can discover along the way.
Address: Columbia Valley Road, Chilliwack
Vedder Rotary Trail
Go for a leisurely stroll at this dog-friendly trail that follows the Vedder River for about 8 km. It’s also the perfect place to go for a jog or bike ride while soaking up all the views the region has to offer. The easy trail has minimal elevation gain and is open year-round.
Address: 45450 Petawawa Road, Chilliwack
Curly Kale Eatery
Fuel up at this spot loved by locals, which serves up incredible eats made from scratch. They’re all about using only seasonal, local and organic ingredients. Breakfast is where they really shine, with menu items including a veggie breakfast bowl, Italian-style eggs benedict and a classic French toast. Plus, they have some drool-worthy donuts for when that craving for something sweet hits.
Address: 5669 Vedder Road, Chilliwack
Dicken’s Sweets & British Museum
Home to all things British, a visit to Dickens is an experience all in itself. The original British grocery store boasts hard-to-find sweets and other fine foods from Britain that you won’t be able to find anywhere else in the region. It’s of course named after one of England’s most prolific writers, Charles Dickens.
Address: 45945 Alexander Avenue, Chilliwack
The Book Man
Speaking of writers, bookworms will be in literary heaven at this quaint bookstore. It has something for every reader, whether you’re searching for a hardcover copy of Catcher in the Rye or needing a recommendation. Staff members at The Book Man even create profiles for their customers in order to learn exactly the type of books they enjoy reading the most.
Address: 45939 Wellington Avenue, Chilliwack
Harvest Store & Cafe
This is the place to be when you’re craving classic comfort food dishes. Harvest Store & Cafe is home to some of the best donuts the city has to offer, including one inspired by Homer Simpson himself. It also serves up elevated grilled cheese sandwiches that are to die for.
Address: 9381 Mill Street, Chilliwack
Chilliwax Records
Vinyl enthusiasts can browse for hours at this record shop. The locally owned business carries both new and vintage vinyl featuring a wide selection of music genres. Chilliwax Records also buys records if you have some lying around that you no longer listen to.
Address: 45895 Wellington Avenue, Chilliwack
Alley Cat Mural
Art lovers can marvel at this large mural painted by artist Oxana Gaida last summer. Known as the “Alley Cat,” this piece has become a popular spot to stop and take photographs featuring the cat named Clementine.
Address: Court Lane, just off Mill Street
Grove Salon & Spa
If you’ve been feeling stressed, there’s no better place to treat yourself to a relaxing experience in Chilliwack than at the Grove Salon & Spa. It offers LED and hydro jelly facials, as well as massages that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and ready for whatever comes your way.
Address: 9361 Mill Street, Chilliwack