Here's where to find the best Bánh mì Vancouver

Bánh mì (pronounced Bun-Mee), otherwise known as Vietnamese subs, hold a special place in Vancouver’s foodscape. The crispy baguette, often filled with pickled veggies and an array of deli meats, has been a cheap and easy-to-find staple in the city for years.

This popular sandwich – invented when Vietnam was part of French Indochina during the 19th Century – can be found all over the city, but of course some stand out more than others.

Here are the best places to get Bánh mì in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Red Cafe (@mrredcafe.yvr)

Mr. Red Cafè has a few locations around the city, including a sister spot called Hanoi Old Quarter on Victoria Drive. Sliced beef pho, dumplings, and sticky rice are all up for grabs on the menu. The true gem of Mr. Red Cafe, however, is its Bánh mì which you can get in spicy pâté, meatball, chicken, beef stew, or a veggie mix with tofu.

Address: 2131 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-710-9515

Address: 2680 W Broadway, Vancouver

Address: 5207 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #BAOGUETTEBISTRO (@baoguettebistro)

With one outpost in Vancouver and one in Richmond, Baoguette Vietnamese Bistro is a favourite in the city for Vietnamese subs. The restaurant offers several different variations, including a House Special with cold cuts, spicy beef, lemongrass pork, and fishcake, just to name a few.

Address: 4800 No. 3 Road #105, Richmond

Phone: 604-279-5168

Address: 2114 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-1494

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DD Mau Chinatown (@ddmau_chinatown)

This casual Chinatown eatery offers patrons Vietnamese fare and a chill atmosphere. BBQ duck and BBQ pork with kimchi are two of the restaurant’s more unique offerings, but it also offers a classic with assorted deli meats and paté, grilled lemongrass chicken, saté beef, and lemongrass tofu.

Address: 145 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6076

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carla Evans (@_live.love.laugh.learn_)

With two different Robson street locations (one in the West End and one in the downtown core), Viet Sub is a great place to hit up when you’re craving Vietnamese. The baguettes have a fantastic texture that’s crispy and light, without being too hard to bite into.

Address: 520 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-569-3340

Address: 1682 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-3333

Facebook

Banh Mi Saigon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deanna Woo: Vancouver Foodie (@deannawoo)

This small Victoria Drive joint bakes all its bread daily, offers a range of options (including Vietnamese bacon, chicken, lemongrass pork, and fishcake), and happens to be very affordable. Just keep in mind that it only accepts cash and there will likely be a line!

Address: 5397 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Pho Goodness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PG phogoodness (@phogoodness604)

This spot may be known for its warming bowls of pho, but it also happens to have a killer Bánh mì, too. It offers several different varieties, including lemongrass chicken, grilled beef patty, and the original cold cut with paté.

Address: 3079 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7727

Address: 1150 Davie Street, Vancouver

Phone: 6045683253

Instagram

Banh Mi Bar

This counter service spot is tucked away on New Westminster’s Carnarvon Street, just steps from the Law Courts, but is very much worth a detour if you’re in the neighbourhood. The menu changes daily, and plan to get there early as they tend to sell out.

Address: 722 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-9966

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheery Hayashi | Foodie Mommy🧋 (@chow_withcheery)

This local chain has several spots around the city and is popular for a reason: its main thing is Banh mi, and it does it very well. Choose from several options, including honey garlic chicken, pork lemongrass, and saté beef.

Address: 1668 W Broadway #102, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-1668

Address: 2234 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-2238

Address: 2250 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-451-5812

Address: 4994 Newton Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-9558

Address: 6211 Buswell St #140, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-8648

Address: 13048 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Phone: 604-589-8998

Address: 20477 Fraser Highway #2, Langley

Phone: 604-510-1893

Instagram

Saigon Bites

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAIGON BITES (@saigonbites_bc)

This Burnaby spot just opened and already has become a hot spot for Vietnamese street food. The quick casual restaurant has a range of banh mi offerings, including its signature Xíu mại variety, a Vietnamese meatball style, and a mini, “breakfast size” sandwich for a lighter option.

Address: 6285 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 236-466-0280

Instagram

Ba Le Sandwich Shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘆𝗹 (@tasty_eats_604)

This small mom-and-pop shop in Chinatown is very no frills but serves a great banh mi for a very reasonable price. The menu is posted on the wall and features the classics: BBQ pork, lemongrass chicken, and cold cuts, to name a few.

Address: 633 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-662-8108

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balevancity (@balevancity)

Not to be confused with the other Ba Le mentioned above, this deli and bakery is slightly different but also awesome. With a whopping 18 different types of banh mi, as well as the option of enjoying it as a bowl instead.

Address: 701 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-875-0088

Address: 691 E Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-9566

Instagram