Here's where to find the best Bánh mì Vancouver
Bánh mì (pronounced Bun-Mee), otherwise known as Vietnamese subs, hold a special place in Vancouver’s foodscape. The crispy baguette, often filled with pickled veggies and an array of deli meats, has been a cheap and easy-to-find staple in the city for years.
This popular sandwich – invented when Vietnam was part of French Indochina during the 19th Century – can be found all over the city, but of course some stand out more than others.
Here are the best places to get Bánh mì in Vancouver.
Mr. Red Café
Mr. Red Cafè has a few locations around the city, including a sister spot called Hanoi Old Quarter on Victoria Drive. Sliced beef pho, dumplings, and sticky rice are all up for grabs on the menu. The true gem of Mr. Red Cafe, however, is its Bánh mì which you can get in spicy pâté, meatball, chicken, beef stew, or a veggie mix with tofu.
Address: 2131 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-710-9515
Address: 2680 W Broadway, Vancouver
Address: 5207 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Baoguette Vietnamese Bistro
With one outpost in Vancouver and one in Richmond, Baoguette Vietnamese Bistro is a favourite in the city for Vietnamese subs. The restaurant offers several different variations, including a House Special with cold cuts, spicy beef, lemongrass pork, and fishcake, just to name a few.
Address: 4800 No. 3 Road #105, Richmond
Phone: 604-279-5168
Address: 2114 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-1494
DD Mau
This casual Chinatown eatery offers patrons Vietnamese fare and a chill atmosphere. BBQ duck and BBQ pork with kimchi are two of the restaurant’s more unique offerings, but it also offers a classic with assorted deli meats and paté, grilled lemongrass chicken, saté beef, and lemongrass tofu.
Address: 145 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-6076
Viet Sub
With two different Robson street locations (one in the West End and one in the downtown core), Viet Sub is a great place to hit up when you’re craving Vietnamese. The baguettes have a fantastic texture that’s crispy and light, without being too hard to bite into.
Address: 520 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-569-3340
Address: 1682 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-3333
Banh Mi Saigon
This small Victoria Drive joint bakes all its bread daily, offers a range of options (including Vietnamese bacon, chicken, lemongrass pork, and fishcake), and happens to be very affordable. Just keep in mind that it only accepts cash and there will likely be a line!
Address: 5397 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Pho Goodness
This spot may be known for its warming bowls of pho, but it also happens to have a killer Bánh mì, too. It offers several different varieties, including lemongrass chicken, grilled beef patty, and the original cold cut with paté.
Address: 3079 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-7727
Address: 1150 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 6045683253
Banh Mi Bar
This counter service spot is tucked away on New Westminster’s Carnarvon Street, just steps from the Law Courts, but is very much worth a detour if you’re in the neighbourhood. The menu changes daily, and plan to get there early as they tend to sell out.
Address: 722 Carnarvon Street, New Westminster
Phone: 604-553-9966
Obahnmi
This local chain has several spots around the city and is popular for a reason: its main thing is Banh mi, and it does it very well. Choose from several options, including honey garlic chicken, pork lemongrass, and saté beef.
Address: 1668 W Broadway #102, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-1668
Address: 2234 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-2238
Address: 2250 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-451-5812
Address: 4994 Newton Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-9558
Address: 6211 Buswell St #140, Richmond
Phone: 604-370-8648
Address: 13048 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Phone: 604-589-8998
Address: 20477 Fraser Highway #2, Langley
Phone: 604-510-1893
Saigon Bites
This Burnaby spot just opened and already has become a hot spot for Vietnamese street food. The quick casual restaurant has a range of banh mi offerings, including its signature Xíu mại variety, a Vietnamese meatball style, and a mini, “breakfast size” sandwich for a lighter option.
Address: 6285 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 236-466-0280
Ba Le Sandwich Shop
This small mom-and-pop shop in Chinatown is very no frills but serves a great banh mi for a very reasonable price. The menu is posted on the wall and features the classics: BBQ pork, lemongrass chicken, and cold cuts, to name a few.
Address: 633 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-662-8108
Ba La Deli & Bakery
Not to be confused with the other Ba Le mentioned above, this deli and bakery is slightly different but also awesome. With a whopping 18 different types of banh mi, as well as the option of enjoying it as a bowl instead.
Address: 701 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-875-0088
Address: 691 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-9566