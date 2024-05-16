Hidden behind a Chinatown betting shop is Bagheera, a newly opened bar named after the fictional black panther in Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. And despite it’s hidden nature, the Vancouver bar has received some Canada-wide fame now that it has been named the best new bar in the country.

Bagheera landed at number 20 in the overall rankings and is one of only three Vancouver bars to make it into the Top 20, alongside Keefer Bar at 8 and Bagheera’s sister speakeasy, Laowai, at 17. Laowai also won Best New Bar in Canada in 2021.

A post shared by @whereisbagheera

“Everyone — the whole Bagheera team, as well as the team at Laowai — is really excited to see their hard work recognized,” said Lewis Hart of Three Kingdoms Hospitality, which owns and operates both Bagheera and Laowai. “We’re proud to represent our city on a national level and to foster a love of cocktail culture on the West Coast.”

In recognition of these awards, both Bagheera and Laowai will be offering limited reservations. “We realize, especially this summer and with the playoffs, people passing through our neighbourhood want the Bagheera or Laowai experience, but they’re on their way to a concert or an event and can’t risk waiting in a lineup,” said Hart.

You can score a reservation throughout the whole summer from 5 to 9 pm by emailing Bagheera ([email protected]) and Laowai ([email protected]). But don’t worry, walk-ins are still welcome.

Bagheera Vancouver

