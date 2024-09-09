A&W launches buy-one-get-one-for-$1 Whistle Dogs across Canada
What’s better than one Whistle Dog? Two Whistle Dogs. That’s why we’re so excited about this new deal from A&W.
From September 9 to 15, A&W customers can buy one Whistle Dog and get a second one for just $1. This deal is available at all A&W restaurants across Canada and on the mobile app.
“We’re excited to offer this fantastic deal to our die-hard Whistle Dog fans and loyal customers alike,” said Tom Newitt, vice president of marketing at A&W Food Services of Canada. “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy our iconic Whistle Dog with this unbeatable deal.”
For those unfamiliar, the Whistle Dog is a fan-favourite hot dog nestled in a toasted bun and topped with relish, cheddar cheese, and bacon. It was a Canadian staple on A&W menus for decades before its departure in 2017, and fans have demanded the return of this tasty hotdog ever since.
In July 2022, the much-loved hot dog returned to menus for a limited time and, according to A&W, “swiftly sold out in locations across Canada.”
Then, in May 2024, it returned once again to Canadian stores. However, it will again only be around for a limited time.
Will you be snagging this Whistle Dog deal? Let us know in the comments.