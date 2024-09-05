We repeated Uber Eats orders from 2021 in 2024 — the price difference is eye-opening

Sometimes, after a long day, you lack the energy to prepare a home-cooked meal. That’s when most people turn to Uber Eats.

It may seem out of touch to discuss delivery services like this when Canadians are struggling to afford food amid sky-high grocery prices. However, for those who can occasionally splurge on Uber Eats, it might be helpful to know just how much food delivery prices have changed over the years.

Inspired by one shopper who compared the price of a Walmart grocery order from 2020 to the same one today, we decided to repeat Uber Eats orders from 2021 and one from 2023 to compare prices to 2024.

There are a few things to remember when looking at these comparisons, one being how delivery fees vary depending on the restaurant, location, and availability of delivery people.

Additional service fees also vary depending on the restaurant and the order. According to Uber Eats, these service fees are always between $1.60 and $4.60.

The fees you’ll see in the orders below were calculated on the subtotal before promotions or discounts. The totals we’ve calculated do not include the tip.

Chatime

In 2021, I ordered three drinks from Chatime: two large iced Thai Milk Teas with pearls (an extra $0.65) for $6.74 each and a regular Brown Sugar Pearl Roasted Milk Tea for $8.09. This order totalled $38.57, minus the promotions and tip on the bill below.

Reordering it today, the same large iced Thai Milk Teas cost $9.29 each (with pearls costing an extra $0.90), and the Brown Sugar Pearl Roasted Milk Tea costs $8.69. The total, including delivery and additional service fees, was $40.10.

As a bubble tea fan, I’m shocked to see the cost of some of the drinks jump by almost $2.50 over the past few years. Three years later, the total price of the order jumped by around $1.50, which is a 3.97% price hike from 2021.

Cross-checking the results above with the Bank of Canada’s inflation calculator, the same $38.57 Uber Eats Chatime order from 2021 would cost around $43.94 today. That’s a 13% increase in almost three years, with an average annual inflation rate of 4.44%.

McDonald’s

In 2021, I ordered a 10 McNuggets Extra Value Meal from McDonald’s for $12.69. Including tax, delivery, and additional service fees, the Uber Eats order came out to $18.59, minus the tip.

Repeating the order today, the same McNuggets meal now costs $17.29. When you add the tax and all of the fees, the total is $25.74. That’s a $7.15 price increase from 2021, which is a 38.5% price hike.

It’s $4.56 more than the BoC’s inflation calculator predicted the price would be this year, with an average annual inflation rate of 4.44%.

With a $4.60 jump on the price of nuggets, minus all the fees, I’m not sure if it lives up to its name as a value meal.

In an email to Daily Hive, a McDonald’s spokesperson said that prices for menu items can vary across the country “as franchisees and restaurants can price to the local market as they see fit.”

As for the reason for the increase over the years, McDonald’s says its prices have been impacted by inflation, just like many other restaurants, and that it’s working to manage those costs.

The spokesperson suggests diners use the McDonald’s app to get extra savings with daily deals and special offers.

“We are also committed to providing a variety of reliable and affordable options to our guests via in-restaurant promotions, such as McValue Meals and $1 everyday pricing on a small McCafé Premium Roast Coffee,” explained the spokesperson.

“We offer a variety of menu options under $4 and just yesterday shared a coupon booklet across the country for guests to enjoy added value at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

Popeyes

In 2023, I ordered a three-piece Bonafide Chicken Combo from Popeyes for $16.49. The total, including tax and fees minus the tip, was $24.27.

The same combo costs $17.49 when reordered today. The delivery fee is higher this time, making the Uber Eats order total $29.35. That’s $5.08 more expensive than the Uber Eats order from 2023, which is a 20.9% increase.

The price of the combo alone jumped by exactly $1 from last year, which is a 6% jump and higher than the rate of inflation on the BoC calculator. It is estimated that the price would rise to just $16.91 this year, with an annual inflation rate of 2.53%.

Checking out

All in all, the varying delivery and additional fees definitely contributed to the increase in price. But when you look at the hike in cost for the meal, minus the fees, some of the jumps are pretty significant.

It might make you think twice about Uber Eats-ing your next meal.

Daily Hive has contacted each of the businesses for comment on these price increases. Only McDonald’s replied by the deadline.