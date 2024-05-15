A&W's Whistle Dog is returning to stores across Canada

After much speculation and many cryptic posts from A&W, we’ve received official confirmation that the Whistle Dog is returning to Canadian restaurants.

Starting May 21, you’ll be able to get your hands on this much-loved hotdog for a limited time.

For those unfamiliar with the Whistle Dog, it’s a delicious hot dog nestled in a toasted bun and topped with relish, cheddar cheese, and bacon. It was a Canadian staple on A&W menus for decades before it departed from menus in 2017. Fans have demanded the return of this tasty hotdog ever since.

In July 2022, the Whistle Dog returned to menus for a limited time and, according to A&W, “swiftly sold out in locations across Canada.”

To celebrate the return of this fan-favourite hotdog, A&W has released a “hot dogumentary” about five self-proclaimed “Whistle Dog Warriors” and the relentless efforts they took to revive this iconic menu item.

The short film documentary had its official world premiere at the Rio Theatre in Vancouver, hosted by A&W, and drew crowds of Whistle Dog and A&W enthusiasts. This is the first time a fast-food restaurant has hosted a film premiere to honour a menu item.

The film, developed in partnership with A&W’s agency partner R+D Productions, has already garnered numerous accolades in film festivals across the globe, winning laurels in cities including New York (Tribeca), Toronto, Paris, Tokyo, and more. You can watch the short film online.