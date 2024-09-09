Little Caesars will be serving up $5 pizzas for one day only

Attention, pizza lovers! For one day only this month, Little Caesars locations across Canada will be turning back time, offering $5 pizzas.

The iconic pizza chain is celebrating 20 years of its Hot-N-Ready pizzas with its third annual Customer Appreciation Day.

To thank customers for their support over the years, it will be serving up medium-sized cheese and pepperoni pizzas for just $5 on September 18.

If you’re looking for a slice of the action, you’ll need to head to your local participating Little Caesars location, as the deal will only be available for walk-in and in-store purchases while supplies last.

Little Caesars has been dishing out its Hot-N-Ready menu of walk-in, walk-out offerings for 20 years. As well as pizza, the Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready menu includes everything from the infamous Crazy Bread to Pepperoni Crazy Puffs and Caesar Wings.