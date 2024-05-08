A&W is teasing the comeback of a fan favourite menu item and people are losing it
Ask almost anyone and they’ll tell you A&W is home to the burger family. But the OGs know that one of these fan-favourite menu items isn’t a burger at all, but actually the Whistle Dog. Now, it looks like the burger chain is teasing its return.
The A&W Whistle Dog was a delicious hot dog nested in a toasted bun topped with relish, cheddar cheese and bacon.
It’s the only previously discontinued A&W menu item that has been brought back by sheer fan demand. Fans have petitioned and flooded social media with comments begging for the Whistle Dog’s return. Now, it looks like A&W is responding.
The excitement all started with a post on May 6, in which A&W posted a screenshot on X of someone saying, “missing the days when A&W had whistle dogs rn,” with no other commentary other than “🤔”.
— A&W Canada (@AWCanada) May 6, 2024
Then, things got a little bit more serious. A&W Canada’s TikTok page posted what it says is an AI-generated video where they said they gave it the prompt “the most beloved hot dog of all time.” The video shows someone presenting a hot dog. However, it’s not confirmed whether this is actually the Whistle Dog or not.
@awcanadaIt’s true tho 🌭🌭🌭♬ Hot Dog – Toby Glider
An Instagram post and another X post went up with more screenshots of people begging for the Whistle Dog.
View this post on Instagram
Additionally, each of A&W’s social media bios now includes some mention of a hotdog. Instagram and X says, “Proud to serve Canada’s best tasting burger… and hot dog?” while TikTok says, “Burgers 🍔 Root Beer 🍺 Onion Rings 🧅 …. and Hot Dogs? 🌭”
So what does this mean?! Quite frankly, we have no idea. We’re just crossing our fingers that it’s the return of the Whistle Dog. Many people have left comments on A&W’s posts sharing a similar sentiment.
- You might also like:
- Petition started urging Tim Hortons to bring back discontinued grilled cheese sandwich
- Starbucks gets into the boba game with three new summer beverages
- Bagel Bites are returning to grocery stores across Canada
“yall bring them back permanently pls,” said one Instagram user.
“I’m way too excited about this tease,” said another.
“Is this going to happen for real?!” said a third
“guys don’t play with me !!,” added another user.
Do you want to see the return of the A&W Whistle Dog? Let us know in the comments.