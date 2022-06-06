A&W is finally bringing the Pret A Manger brand to Canada this summer

A&W is officially bringing the UK-based chain Pret A Manger to Canada as part of a two-year pilot this summer.

According to A&W Canada, it is introducing the freshly made food and organic coffee chain as part of a trial run, starting in Vancouver.

If it finds success in Canadian waters, the fast-food chain will then be able to expand the UK brand in select markets across Canada.

“We are excited to introduce Pret’s fresh and delicious menu range in a select number of A&W restaurants this year,” said Susan Senecal, Chief Executive Officer of Food Services and the Fund per the news release.

“We believe Canadian consumers will respond very positively and come to love the Pret brand and all that it represents.”

Pret A Manger is known for its selection of sandwiches, salads, wraps, and organic coffee. There are over 450 shops in the UK, US, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Switzerland, Brussels, Singapore, and Germany.

Though an exact date has yet to be announced, the trial phase is set to launch in the second quarter of 2022 which means we could see the Pret name pop up just before the end of the month.