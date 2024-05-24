FoodFood NewsCanada

McDonald's launches McShaker Fries available in two unique flavours

Just weeks after adding the Grimmace Shake, McDonald’s is shaking up its menu again with a new addition at select locations across Canada: McShaker Fries.

McShaker Fries are fries served with different seasoning pouches. You put your fries and the seasoning into a bag, shake it up, and enjoy.

The two flavours currently available are Masala McShaker Fries and Churro McShaker Fries.

McShaker Fries

Screenshot from McDonalds Canada app

People have been trying the new flavours online, which have garnered some mixed reactions.

However, those who want to get their hands on these might have to do some looking. So far, only select locations have this new menu item available.

Dished has reached out to McDonald’s for more information.

Have you spotted these new fries at your local McDonald’s? Let us know in the comments.

