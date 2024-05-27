Pizza Hut Canada launches new Cheeseburger Melt

A major pizza chain is getting into the burger business… kind of. Pizza Hut has officially launched a new item across Canada: the Cheeseburger Melt.

To celebrate the limited-time-only offering, the brand is inviting employees who work at “Big Burger Brands” (local or major burger chain) to come “cheat” on their cheeseburger on June 4, meaning anyone in their uniform can get a free Cheeseburger Melt on that date at their nearest location.

Employees simply need to rock their “Big Burger Brand uniforms” like their name tag, hat, etc, to get a taste of the new item for free on June 4.

But the savageness from Pizza Hut continues from June 5 to 11. During this timeframe, anyone can head to their nearest participating restaurant location and present “a coupon from any restaurant that sells burgers” in exchange for an order of free regular fries and a free drink, with the purchase of a Cheeseburger Melt.

“We innovate for our fans’ sake, and we’ll win on taste — every time!” said Jennifer Ligotti, chief marketing officer of Pizza Hut Canada.

“We are kicking off our venture into the burger business with a craveable, better-tasting burger experience. The Cheeseburger Melt invites burger lovers to sneak a bite of irresistible bold flavours, folded into a golden Thin N’ Crispy saucy crunch.”

Starting at $9.99, the new item from the famous pizza chain is made of the brand’s signature Thin N’ Crispy crust with toppings and cheese, folded over, baked, and served with various dipping sauces.

Pizza Hut Melts are available in five different varieties such as Cheeseburger, Pepperoni, and Mushroom Onion Alfredo, to name a few.

Would you try this new handheld from Pizza Hut? Let us know in the comments!

