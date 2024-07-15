A&W offering buy-one-get-one for $1 deal on Whistle Dogs this week

It’s summer, which means it’s official hot dog season. To celebrate the occasion and National Hot Dog Day, A&W is offering a buy-one-get-one for a $1 Whistle Dog Deal across Canada.

The deal is only available on July 17 in stores and through the A&W mobile app.

For those unfamiliar, the Whistle Dog is a fan-favourite hot dog nestled in a toasted bun and topped with relish, cheddar cheese, and bacon. It was a Canadian staple on A&W menus for decades before it departed from menus in 2017. Fans have demanded the return of this tasty hotdog ever since.

In July 2022, the much-loved hot dog returned to menus for a limited time and, according to A&W, “swiftly sold out in locations across Canada.”

Then, in May 2024, it returned once again to Canadian stores. However, it will only be around for a limited time.

Will you be snagging this Whistle Dog deal? Let us know in the comments.