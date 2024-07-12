In case you didn’t hear, Costco just opened its first sushi bar in Canada, and people have mixed feelings about it.

A Reddit thread in r/CostcoCanada has already amassed over 100 comments with people either for or against the sushi.

Some people are excited, with one user saying, “OMG 😱 why is this never a thing where I shop?”

Another user who got their hands on Costco’s sushi said, ” I enjoyed it, it was fresh and have leftovers. I order sushi downtown and from DoorDash a couple times a week. I’ll happily continue to buy from Costco until I get bored of their selection.”

“I was there today and ate it for dinner tonight. Gotta say it was pretty damned good, way better than their usual premade,” agreed another user.

On the other hand, many people had negative opinions of the new offerings, with one person going as far as to call it a “Predatory business practice.”

“At that price, I doubt it would sell very well unless it tastes amazing. Vancouver has some of the best sushi in the world outside of Japan,” said another user.

“Too expensive for cold sushi that made hours ago,” shared a third.

However, there seems to be some confusion about this new Costco offering. Costco has been known to sell premade rolls in its stores, and people are incorrectly comparing this new sushi bar with sushi available at other Costco locations.

To clarify, Vancouver is the first and only location in Canada to offer in-house-made sushi, meaning you can’t grab it at any other Costco. It doesn’t help that Costco has yet to make a formal announcement about this new venture.

“I bought a tray of various rolls from Costco Langley and it was super stale. 0/5. Would not repeat purchase. I ate it all because I was hungry,” said one user.

“Ya they have it in Quebec as well but it isn’t all its cracked up to be….” said another.

“They have it at the Toronto locations. It’s not very good. Way better off going to a place like KIBO,” added a third.

This is all to say, maybe a lot of the bad reviews are due to people not understanding this is a brand new concept.

When we went to try the Costco sushi, we were pleasantly surprised. Each roll contained plenty of fish, and the California roll was even made with real crab. A kg of real crab California rolls for $22 seems like a decent deal to us.

While the sushi was some of the best grocery store sushi we’ve had, it pales in comparison to restaurant-quality sushi. But for the price and flavour, we’d definitely order it again. In fact, everyone we asked in our office rated it between a 7 and 8 out of 10.

Will you be adding Costco sushi to your grocery list? Let us know in the comments.