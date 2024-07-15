Starbucks is offering $3 iced coffees across Canada

Summer is here and if you’re in need of a cool-down, Starbucks is kicking off a huge offer in Canada this week.

Nothing screams summer quite like a good helping of iced coffee, and Starbucks has Canadians covered. From July 15 to August 11, customers in Canada can order a tall iced coffee for just $3.

Whether you’re looking to get your day off to a flying start or you’re just in need of an afternoon pick-me-up, you’ll be able to take advantage of the sweet deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

The offer is on while supplies last and excludes espresso drinks, cold brews, and canned and bottled beverages.

Why not get outside in the sunshine and pick up an iced coffee while you’re at it?