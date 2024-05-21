

Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini made yet another hilarious social media post last night to cap off the team’s playoff run.

What an amazing season we had! The grit, tenacity and resilience! I’m proud of our team. Thank you Jim, Patrik, Rick and the entire management team, coaches, players, staff, my family and most of all, the fans that have shown such dedication and support. We are all together and… — Francesco Aquilini (@fr_aquilini) May 21, 2024

The team’s owner posted a year-end thank you message to everyone involved in the Canucks organization. This included upper management, the coaching staff, the players, and the fans.

Those with a keen eye may have seen a familiar hashtag at the end of Aquilini’s post. The owner finished his message with a #ThankYouJim. It’s a phrase that many Canucks fans will recognize right away.

The #ThankYouJim hashtag started trending during dark days for the franchise. Fans sarcastically thanked former general manager Jim Benning for building a team which struggled mightily.

As the Canucks continued to struggle, the hashtag grew in popularity and was even seen on signs asking Aquilini and the club to fire Benning.

Aquilini bringing the trend back last night to thank the current president of hockey operations, Jim Rutherford, instead of Benning, was hilarious.

It’s the latest in what’s been an epic postseason on social media for the Canucks owner who started the playoffs with a post-Game 1 joke on X. He also retweeted an old post celebrating the J.T. Miller trade at one point during this postseason.

Not hearing much from critics of the JT Miller trade Jim made these days — Francesco Aquilini (@fr_aquilini) December 2, 2019

Canucks fans were loving Aquilini’s latest #ThankYouJim tweet last night. While the team’s owner has his replies restricted, fans quoted the post to give their feedback.

there has been no greater baby face turn this season than Franky, unreal twitter performance the last month https://t.co/Bb238Ty1iF — Memarzadeh (@ArashMemarzadeh) May 21, 2024

I was sad about losing but this made me laugh. https://t.co/GgCFBqAoNx — TG (@tangill747) May 21, 2024

The #thankyoujim has me. 😂😂 Frankie wins the con Smyth of twitter this year. #canucks https://t.co/U3yzRRbT74 — Brandon Allaby (@Allabyb) May 21, 2024

lol this is amazing Guy is a Twitter machine https://t.co/86Jgh3ssjs — Dagger1977 (@dagger1977) May 21, 2024

The Canucks season is now over after a closely contested 3-2 loss in Game 7 last night. The team will prepare for the draft and free agency this summer in an attempt to get ready for next year.