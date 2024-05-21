Subban defends Canucks star Pettersson after tough postseason slump

Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our five locations.

When it came to getting on the scoresheet, Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson did not have the postseason he wanted.

With one goal and six points through 13 playoff games (a far cry from his 89-point season), the Canucks star dealt with an offensive slump in both of Vancouver’s series, forcing head coach Rick Tocchet to shift his place in the lineup.

With that said, he excelled in other areas.

Coming to the 25-year-old’s defence, former NHLer and current ESPN analyst PK Subban talked up Pettersson’s physical game on Monday night.

“Everyone saying this guy’s soft, he is not soft,” Subban said, calling out those who have questioned Pettersson’s toughness. “He’s the furthest thing from soft.”

To solidify his point, Subban then rolled various clips of Pettersson getting into gritty areas and laying out big hits against Oilers players in Game 7.

“I don’t know what’s been going on in the playoffs … but this is when he’s at his best.”

Citing the Sweden native’s new eight-year, $92.8 million extension, Subban continued to praise Pettersson’s physicality.

“That’s what I need out of Elias Pettersson,” he said. “He’s got signed the big ticket. He’s making the big money. That’s the guy that I know.”

While he’s known primarily as a playmaker, the 6-foot-2 centre has mentioned how much he enjoys laying the body.

“It’s fun (…) Sometimes I get pretty mad out there; I want to throw hits,” Pettersson told reporters back in November. “If I see I can hit, I’ll always try hits. I’m just trying to play hard and play hard for the team.”

Unfortunately, with the Canucks’ season coming to an end on Monday, Pettersson will have to wait until October before he can do it again.