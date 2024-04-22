Aquilini drops hilarious post-game tweet and Canucks fans love it



The Vancouver Canucks won Game 1 of their playoff series against the Nashville Predators and everyone is celebrating, even the team’s owner.

Francesco Aquilini got in on the fun after the team’s 4-2 Game 1 victory by sharing a message on social media that had those in the know laughing.

“Man, so tight, almost like a playoff game,” reads the inside joke that many Canucks fans will recognize right away.

Man, so tight, almost like a playoff game. — Francesco Aquilini (@fr_aquilini) April 22, 2024

The story goes back to 2018 when Aquilini made the exact same post during a November regular season game. He was teased on social media for equating a normal early-season game to the intense atmosphere of the postseason, especially since the Canucks hadn’t made the playoffs in a few years at the time.

The joke has stayed alive in Canucks social media circles over the years as the team continued to miss the playoffs. As the losses piled up, the owner stopped posting as much and added more privacy measures to his account.

However, he showed some funny self-awareness and that he has at least somewhat of a pulse on the market by bringing the joke back tonight.

The post sent Canucks fans into a frenzy and led to some great reactions.

Aquilini does have his replies limited so fans couldn’t respond to the post directly but that didn’t stop them from getting their thoughts in, most often by quoting the post.

BAH GAWD THATS AQUILINI’S MUSIC!!!! — MIKE 🆅🅴🆁🆂🅰🅲🅴 🗣💨 (@RealMikeVersace) April 22, 2024

He really did it. He really did it. Vibes could not be better right now. https://t.co/riregtVX9t — David Quadrelli (@QuadrelliD) April 22, 2024

This is the greatest thing to ever happen on Twitter. Checked like 100 times that it was real. Tears in my eyes. https://t.co/Gybfz3TkZZ — Taj (@taj1944) April 22, 2024

This belongs in the Canucks Twitter Hall of Fame. I can’t believe this is real. https://t.co/YqPLib4p4q — kyla (@kylaer_) April 22, 2024

Give Franky the Conn Smythe trophy right now https://t.co/U6yLLRNOrY — MIKE 🆅🅴🆁🆂🅰🅲🅴 🗣💨 (@RealMikeVersace) April 22, 2024

I thought it was a fake account at first lmao. Iconic from Aquilini — Michael (@canucks5254) April 22, 2024

HE SAID THE THING https://t.co/OJzdNFVcMh — Y-Connor (paid my dues) 🇨🇱 (@cknnr17) April 22, 2024

LMAOOOO I HAD TO DOUBLE CHECK IF THIS WAS A PARODY ACCOUNT we back baby 😂🫡 https://t.co/Sy413wRAwP — zumana 💋 (@zumanachowdhury) April 22, 2024

😂😂😂😂 he gave the crowd what they wanted https://t.co/UVDuzKYRGp — Andrew L. (@AndroooL90) April 22, 2024

This will be the climax of the Canucks season 😂 https://t.co/xSJfG2tibL — Joe Martin (@jamthefed) April 22, 2024

This is as unbelievable as the game! https://t.co/JXMOCPMdoO — Andrew Hughes (@Tron_1) April 22, 2024

VIBES ARE ELITE WITH TWEETS LIKE THESE https://t.co/lFnmLWE9kO — Lee Liang ツ (@surevanc) April 22, 2024

remember this moment as the greatest night of canucks twitter ever. we’ve shared something magnificent and beautiful together that’s been years in the making, and we’ll probably never witness anything like it again. this is truly our peak. cheers — Mr Booth (@MrBooth07) April 22, 2024

Tonight’s win was the first playoff game at Rogers Arena in nearly a decade. The energy and excitement in the arena, and the city as a whole, has been palpable as the Canucks are playing meaningful hockey games again for the first time in a long time.

The Canucks play Game 2 of their playoff series against the Predators on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena. They’ll look to double their series lead