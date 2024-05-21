9 places to have a good cry about the end of a thrilling Canucks season

It was a sweet ride, but the Vancouver Canucks were eliminated from the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday night, so we devised a list of the best places to cry and grieve this utter tragedy.

By most accounts, the 2023/24 season was a significant success for the Canucks, as the team defied virtually everyone’s expectations, but that doesn’t make it sting any less.

From the steps of Rogers Arena to the Grouse Grind, here are the best places to grieve the Canucks’ second-round exit.

The stairs at Rogers Arena

Let’s get the obvious out of the way. If you really want to have a solid emotional purge, why not get as close to the home team as possible?

Some stairs by the team store can offer some privacy, especially now that there won’t be any fans heading to Rogers Arena to watch playoff games. However, some Avril Lavigne fans will be filing into the arena tomorrow to help you if you’re losing grip.

Stadium Skytrain Station Costco

Different people cope with loss in various ways; for some people, one of those ways is eating. If you’re a stress eater, you might as well get some bang for your buck, and Costco offers all that along with bang for your bulk.

Did someone say 820-calorie chocolate chip cookie?

The Grouse Grind

One way to get close to the Canucks in spirit — and, occasionally, in the flesh — is via the Grouse Grind.

The Grind is a popular trail for players, and a strenuous hike might be just what the doctor ordered.

You’ll go from crying about the Canucks losing to crying because your body is in pain, forgetting all about that Game 7 loss.

The Pint Public House

If you frequent sports bars to watch Canucks games, there’s a good chance that you’ve found yourself at The Pint.

It’s a great spot to catch a game, but a generous seating area means you can probably carve out a little corner for yourself, relive the memories of a great season and playoff run, and shed a few tears without anyone noticing.

And if anyone notices, who cares? You’re allowed to cry.

Scott Road and 72nd Avenue

Don’t think we forgot about you, Surrey.

Scott Road and 72nd Avenue was the place to be after a Canucks victory in this playoff run. We can’t think of a more fitting place to mourn the heartbreaking end of the season.

The Roxy, a bar and club on Granville Street, had a long connection with the Canucks as well as their opponents.

Even Roberto Luongo once famously tweeted about the joint.

What are your office hours this week @RoxyVancouver ? Just asking for a friend ————>@ShaneOBrien55 — Strombone (@strombone1) January 5, 2015

While players seem to be over it now, it feels like a fitting place to have a few drinks and release all that emotion.

The Burrard Bridge became somewhat iconic over the last week after star forward Elias Pettersson was seen scooting across it before a crucial game 5.

Petterrson seemed to take the moment to clear his head after an uncomfortable press conference, so maybe you could take a page from #40’s book to clear your head after an uncomfortable Game 7 loss.

With the laughing men

The Laughing Men at English Bay became a story during the playoff run when they were dressed in Canucks jerseys.

Sadly, someone came by and burned the jerseys, and that’s why we can’t have nice things.

Still, the laughing men haven’t gone anywhere, and maybe if you stare at their laughing faces long enough, you will also begin to laugh.

At home while watching highlights on YouTube

Despite having been eliminated, this playoff run for the Canucks was filled with exciting moments, like the thrilling comeback in the Game 1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

This year was filled with incredible memories and moments.

Where are you mourning the Game 7 loss? Let us know in the comments.