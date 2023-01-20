7 retro places in Vancouver that will transport you back to the '90s

The demand for ’90s nostalgia is high. Recently, the news of an upcoming Zellers relaunch had Canadians going bananas, hopeful for the return of everything Zellers, from the infamous restaurant to the Zellers chair ride and Zeddy Teddy.

But there are a few places in Vancouver where you can feel like you’ve stepped back into the 1990s right now. So, while we wait to shop at Zellers, here are all the places you can go to make you feel like it’s 1999 again.

One of the city’s newest hangouts taps into ’90s nostalgia big time. They have over 500 game options, and the whole place feels like a dream come true for a ’90s kid.

Whether it was a summer camp adventure or an epic birthday party, Vancouver kids dreamed of going to Castle Fun Park, although we knew it as “Wonderland.” Playing arcade games and neon-glow mini-golf was the best. The luckiest kids would also get to go out to nearby DinoTown, which is tragically no longer with us.

Growing up, we went to Stardust in Surrey, a tiny retro roller rink. Even the name alone inspired wonder back then. Now, we’re lucky to have a massive roller rink right here in Vancouver. Drop by the rink for classes or on a Saturday night for an all-out retro roller party.

Built between 1993 and 1995, and vaguely resembling a Roman colosseum, the library was the peak of cool back in the ’90s, and it still is in a lot of ways. Take in the rooftop views, grab a snack, and check out a book to step back in time here.

Colourful and playful, this retro arcade bar is a good go-to when you need a nostalgic slap in the face.

So many buildings, including the iconic Chan Centre and Koerner Library, were built in the ’90s. Lose yourself in the stacks or take a campus tour to feel out of time.

If you were a kid in Vancouver in the ’90s, you would beg your parents to take you to Metrotown to eat at the Rainforest Cafe and play arcade games at Playdium. The closest we can now get is The Rec Room at Brentwood, and while it’s not the same, it’s still pretty impressive.