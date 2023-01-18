UBC is one of the most filmed universities in the world (PHOTOS)

Vancouver’s more than earned the moniker “Hollywood North,” but the UBC Campus, in particular, is an attractive place for filmmakers to set up cameras.

UBC is one of the most-filmed universities in the world, with more than 165 films and TV shows made there, according to Oxford Royale.

If you’re curious to see these popular UBC filming locations up close, the university has created a self-guided tour designed to show off the highlights.

According to UBC’s filming guidelines, projects filmed on campus must abide by rules. One of them is that “UBC’s anonymity must be maintained during any photo session and filming of all productions,” so you might not have even noticed UBC in your favourite film or TV series.

Also, UBC checks out scripts first to “ensure that the content does not damage the reputation or image of the university.”

While this is by no means an exhaustive list of everything shot at UBC, we hope you get a sense of how popular it is for filmmakers.

Here’s just a sample of the many films and TV shows made in part on the UBC campus:

Battlestar Galactica

UBC’s beautiful rose gardens are often featured in film and TV projects, including this scene in the sci-fi show Battlestar Galactica.

Altered Carbon

Netflix’s Altered Carbon was partly filmed at UBC. Here’s the Rose Garden as the garden of Bancroft’s Palace.

The Man In The High Castle

The area around Koerner Library and the Rose Garden were used as filming locations for this dystopian alternate-history show.

The Butterfly Effect

Ashton Kutcher’s 2001 mind-bending time travel movie was partly filmed at UBC. Here’s Kutcher’s character, Evan Treborn, cycling down Main Mall.

Smallville

Anyone who was a teenager in the early 2000s will remember the television adaptation of Superman, Smallville. Considering the show is set in Kansas, you wouldn’t guess it was filmed at UBC. Here’s Koerner library cosplaying as the Central A&M Kansas campus library for the show.

She’s The Man

This adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night featuring Amanda Bynes was filmed at UBC.

Josie and the Pussycats

The Chan Centre for Performing Arts was spruced up to be used as the filming location for the MegaRecords party scene in the 2001 musical comedy Josie and the Pussycats.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X-Men Origins: Wolverine filmed the scene for the raid on the Lagos compound outside Buchanan Tower at UBC.

Good Luck Chuck

The 2007 comedy Good Luck Chuck, starring Dane Cook and Jessica Alba, was filmed mostly in Vancouver, with Cecil Green Park House being the chosen filming location for the wedding scenes.

Tomorrowland

UBC’s Main Mall was the chosen location for the New York World’s Fair scenes in the George Clooney fantasy movie Tomorrowland – as you can see, a lot was added in post-production.

The X-Files

Some of the earliest episodes of the original X-Files series featured some shots at UBC, but the campus was used more in the recent reboot of the show. Main Mall was the chosen location for one of Agent Fox Mulder’s scenes.

Hellcats

Hellcats, starring Ashley Tisdale as a cheerleader, depicted UBC as a fictional American college – Lancer University. Here are the Hellcats training on the grass outside of Irving K Barber library.

Legion

Legion, based on a Marvel Comics series, was partly filmed on the UBC campus. Here’s the new exterior of the Buchanan D building featured in the show.

Supernatural

The long-running horror/fantasy show Supernatural is filmed entirely in Vancouver. Here’s the beautiful Iona Building at UBC as Crawford Hall for the show.

And here are a few more projects filmed at UBC, do you recognize them? Let us know in the comments.

Legends of Tomorrow

Agent X

Fringe

The Company You Keep

The Age of Adaline

Prison Break

Psych

Night at the Museum

The Magicians

Charmed

Fifty Shades of Grey

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The 4400

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Catwoman

Lucifer

iZombie

Stargate Atlantis

If I Stay

Riverdale

Arrow

The Flash

Supergirl

Intersection

Masterminds

The 6th Day

Passengers

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Caprica

With files from Ben Carney.