A Look Inside: $12M West Vancouver mansion with a gondola (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Are you too fabulous to be expected to walk up the stairs to your front door? Then we have the perfect house for you.

There’s a unique property for sale in the British Properties with a private gondola from the driveway up to the house. Listed by Angell Hasman & Associates for a newly-lowered price of $11,880,000, the West Vancouver mansion at 1049 Millstream Road is truly one of a kind.

Let’s take a look inside and see what makes this luxury real estate listing so spectacular:

The house is commanding from the front. The architecture is grand with a European Classic exterior and a sparkling infinity pool with fire and water details is so eye-catching that you barely notice the literal gondola track running along the side of the home.

Imagine bringing guests to your place for the first time, and they get to ride up in a gondola to the party.

There is over 15,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor living space over four spacious levels of the home.

The circular staircase in the heart of the home is a strong focal point decorated with a 32-foot-long Crystal Chandelier.

You’ll find the kitchens, dining areas, and family rooms on the main level.

The upper level is home to four bedroom suites, including the lavish primary bedroom with its own sitting area, walk-in dressing room, ensuite, and private outdoor terrace with a gas fireplace.

You’ll find an office, exercise area, jaw-dropping private theatre, and a wet bar on the lower level.

This is also where you’ll walk out onto the massive outdoor terrace space. At its front is the infinity swimming pool, jacuzzi with drop-down TV, and a heated outdoor dining area with a built-in BBQ.

Would you love to live in a house with its own gondola, infinity pool, and private theatre?

For more information on the property, you can check out the listing for more details and watch the video below: