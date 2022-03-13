Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: A $5M geometric house for sale in West Vancouver

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Mar 13 2022, 7:44 pm
A Look Inside: A $5M geometric house for sale in West Vancouver
West Coast Modern/Supplied

No one wants to live in a box. That’s why this unique geometric house for sale in West Vancouver is so eyecatching.

Listed by West Coast Modern for $4,998,000, this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired house was built in 1964.

With three bedrooms and five bathrooms spread out on two levels, this 2,826 square foot home has plenty of space inside its angular walls.

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

Tucked in a quiet part of West Vancouver with killer views of the water, the natural setting frames the house.

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

According to the listing, the home has hexagonal floor plans and it’s perched on a rocky bluff so it looks as if it’s sailing into the sea.

It was designed by Ron Thom and inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural style.

Let’s take a look inside and see how the West Vancouver home plays with angles to create living spaces you’ve never seen before.

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

Cleverly placed tiny windows flood light in exactly the right places, while other corners of the home have floor-to-ceiling windows, like in the kitchen.

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver home

West Coast Modern

There’s also a quiet corner office in the home with sweeping views of the water – a pretty sweet WFH setup.

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

Not one room in this house is boring with breathtaking lines, angles, forms, and windows everywhere you look.

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver home

West Coast Modern

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

vancouver house

West Coast Modern

You can check out the listing to learn more about the home and watch the video for a closer inside look.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT