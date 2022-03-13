A Look Inside: A $5M geometric house for sale in West Vancouver

No one wants to live in a box. That’s why this unique geometric house for sale in West Vancouver is so eyecatching.

Listed by West Coast Modern for $4,998,000, this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired house was built in 1964.

With three bedrooms and five bathrooms spread out on two levels, this 2,826 square foot home has plenty of space inside its angular walls.

Tucked in a quiet part of West Vancouver with killer views of the water, the natural setting frames the house.

According to the listing, the home has hexagonal floor plans and it’s perched on a rocky bluff so it looks as if it’s sailing into the sea.

It was designed by Ron Thom and inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural style.

Let’s take a look inside and see how the West Vancouver home plays with angles to create living spaces you’ve never seen before.

Cleverly placed tiny windows flood light in exactly the right places, while other corners of the home have floor-to-ceiling windows, like in the kitchen.

There’s also a quiet corner office in the home with sweeping views of the water – a pretty sweet WFH setup.

Not one room in this house is boring with breathtaking lines, angles, forms, and windows everywhere you look.

You can check out the listing to learn more about the home and watch the video for a closer inside look.