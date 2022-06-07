A Look Inside: $26M oceanfront Point Grey mansion (PHOTOS)

Along the so-called “Golden Mile” on Point Grey Road is where you’ll find some of the city’s most breathtaking mansions.

To give you a sense of the neighbourhood, Lululemon founder Chip Wilson lives just down the street in a humble abode worth around $73 million.

This architect-designed property in Point Grey is listed by Engel & Völkers for an eyewatering $25,800,000. It is right on the water, with unobstructed views of the Coastal Mountains.

Let’s look and see what a single-family home for the ultra-wealthy is like inside.

The 5,346-square-foot home was built in 2020. It has four bedrooms with five and a half bathrooms, plus an attached four-car garage.

The home has an open plan and over-height ceilings, combining the chef’s kitchen with dining and living spaces. With the giant windows open, you can create an indoor-outdoor living space. Over-sized skylights pour light inside while viewing decks make the most of the prime waterfront real estate.

Concrete floors and whitewashed oak keep the look crisp, modern, and inviting.

The primary suite is unusual, with a spa-style ensuite, dressing room, adjoining gym, and immediate access to the outdoors. The grounds include an outdoor shower, fire pit, and stretch all the way down to the beachfront.

The primary suite is private and connected to nature. At twilight, the home is extra special because you get a front-row seat to some of the best sunsets.

Want to see more of the house? You can check out the video tour on YouTube.