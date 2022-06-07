Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $26M oceanfront Point Grey mansion (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jun 7 2022, 9:02 pm
A Look Inside: $26M oceanfront Point Grey mansion (PHOTOS)
Engel & Völkers

Along the so-called “Golden Mile” on Point Grey Road is where you’ll find some of the city’s most breathtaking mansions.

To give you a sense of the neighbourhood, Lululemon founder Chip Wilson lives just down the street in a humble abode worth around $73 million.

This architect-designed property in Point Grey is listed by Engel & Völkers for an eyewatering $25,800,000. It is right on the water, with unobstructed views of the Coastal Mountains.

Let’s look and see what a single-family home for the ultra-wealthy is like inside.

Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers

The 5,346-square-foot home was built in 2020. It has four bedrooms with five and a half bathrooms, plus an attached four-car garage.

The home has an open plan and over-height ceilings, combining the chef’s kitchen with dining and living spaces. With the giant windows open, you can create an indoor-outdoor living space. Over-sized skylights pour light inside while viewing decks make the most of the prime waterfront real estate.

Concrete floors and whitewashed oak keep the look crisp, modern, and inviting.

Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers

The primary suite is unusual, with a spa-style ensuite, dressing room, adjoining gym, and immediate access to the outdoors. The grounds include an outdoor shower, fire pit, and stretch all the way down to the beachfront.

Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers

The primary suite is private and connected to nature. At twilight, the home is extra special because you get a front-row seat to some of the best sunsets.

Engel & Völkers  

Engel & Völkers

Want to see more of the house? You can check out the video tour on YouTube.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.