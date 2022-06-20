A look inside: $16.5M elegant estate on Vancouver Island (PHOTOS)

A unique Georgian-style property on Vancouver Island looks like it was plucked straight out of England.

The four-bedroom, eight-bathroom “Seaholme Estate” is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $16,500,000.

There’s a lot of house to get through – it’s 7,434 square feet large, so let’s start our tour.

Located in the semi-rural North Saanich community, at the end of a winding brick driveway past iron gates, the property was “Conceived by the owners with no expense spared,” according to the listing.

The home’s exterior is made out of hand-cut stone finished with cast and acid-etched stone mouldings.

Inside, you’ll find a home that’s taken luxury to another level.

The home is incredibly detailed and with its furnishings, it looks like somewhere a royal family might spend their holiday.

Other features of the house include a library, wine cellar, study, and more space than we’d even know what to do with.

Throughout the home, you can look up from whichever opulent room you’re in and check out the ceiling.

There are vaulted, coffered, barrelled, and stained glass ceilings between 15 to 18 feet high in many rooms, each more intricate than the last.

There is a main bedroom, two guest suites, and a garden bedroom.

Finally, there’s plenty of outdoor living space, including a wraparound porch on the main floor.

There’s a covered, sunken hot tub with a stone fireplace and built-in heaters, so even on the coldest night, you’ll be toasty as you soak in the tub and look out at the ocean.