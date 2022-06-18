A Look Inside: A $2.5M modern loft in Strathcona (PHOTOS)

A massive, bright loft apartment for sale has some of the most incredible views of Vancouver you’ve ever seen.

Progressive Vancouver lists the property for $2,488,000. Realtor Peter Joudaki told Daily Hive that he’ll be donating 50% of the proceeds from their commission to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Shelter.

“Given that the building is in Strathcona, I felt it would be appropriate to not only profit from a sale in the area but to give back to the community,” Joudaki said.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has massive windows showing off incredible views of Vancouver with automated blinds for when you need privacy.

With soaring ceilings and an airy floor plan, it’s an urban oasis loft that’s the “epitome of chic European modernist design,” according to the listing.

“This loft is perfectly suited for anyone who appreciates incredible architecture and design,” said Joudaki.

“Perfect for people in the creative space or anyone who values being walking distance to such great amenities.”

If you don’t already love the unobstructed views of Crab Park, Canada Place, Downtown, and Stanley Park – then let’s look at the rest of the home.

The chef’s kitchen has a six-burner stove, soapstone countertops, and custom Italian kitchen cabinetry. It’s sleek, modern, and spacious with a massive kitchen island, making it a great entertaining space. There’s also a little dining nook right by the kitchen.

In the loft, two generously-sized bathrooms share a five-piece spa bathroom.

Floor-to-ceiling windows flood light into the bedrooms, and colourful built-in storage add fun to the industrial space.

But this breathtaking bathroom looks like it’s from another planet. It has heated floors, a steam shower, and a statement-making freestanding tub.

The dark grey and black hues give it an elegant appeal, almost like a Balenciaga-inspired space.

What do you think of this modern East Van loft?