British Properties proceeding with multi-family homes in West Vancouver's Uplands

An upcoming residential development ascending on the mountain slope of West Vancouver will be a partnership between British Pacific Properties (BPP) and local developer Beedie Living.

West Vancouver council approved the project at the 2.7-acre site of 3271 and 3291 Uplands Way, just off Cypress Bowl Road within Area 6 of the Rodgers Creek area, in 2019.

Hawksley, the first project, will reach up to 10 storeys, containing 72 upscale condominium apartments and townhomes between 650 sq ft and 1,800 sq ft in size, offering one to three bedrooms.

It will be adjacent to a new three-storey neighbourhood amenity building with fitness and event space. Initially, it will be used as a sales centre.

Wildwood will be a cluster of 16 detached and semi-detached homes, ranging in size from 2,000 to 2,900 sq ft with up to three bedrooms.

BPP and Beedie will collaborate on the design, construction, and marketing of the two developments. As well, Beedie will introduce a grouping of single-family homes to the area.

“BPP has spent years planning a sustainable, master-planned community, and our collaboration with Beedie will enable us to accelerate our timeline in Uplands,” said Geoff Croll, president of British Pacific Properties, in a statement.

Ryan Beedie, president of Beedie Living, added: “We are incredibly pleased to be working with British Pacific Properties in creating two legacy projects in Uplands. For Beedie Living, it is important to be part of developing a diversity of homes that will create new ownership opportunities in West Vancouver.”

These projects are amongst many parcels of the Rodgers Creek area, which will be anchored to the west by Cypress Village — a significant, high-density, mixed-use neighbourhood with homes for potentially up to 7,000 people in buildings up to 25 storeys, and a retail district with up to 135,000 sq ft of commercial space for neighbourhood-serving retail, restaurants, services, and amenities.