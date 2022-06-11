A Look Inside: $8M Victorian mansion in Langley (PHOTOS)

It’s not often that you find a Victorian-style home in Metro Vancouver. Still, there’s one on the market in Langley with a sparkling glass conservatory sure to capture your imagination.

This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home is listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $7,988,000 and has 6,281 square feet of space.

Called the Campbell Creek Estate and built in 2007, this is a perfect family home with a pool, patio, and even a guest house.

In the rear of the house, you’ll find the patio and pool area that transforms ordinary summer days into extraordinary memories.

There’s an outdoor kitchen with a BBQ, sink, fridge, and concrete countertops. There’s also a convenient outdoor pool bathroom with a shower.

The infinity pool appears to drop off into the grass, and you can take in the green views from the water.

Adjacent to the pool, you’ll find the breathtaking glass and steel beam conservatory with a grand fireplace.

It’s a unique feature that makes summertime indoor-outdoor living more fun. Plus, in the winter months, you can hang out by the fire to stay cozy while drinking in as much natural light as you can.

As you step inside the home, with its idyllic wrap-around porch, you’ll find yourself in the foyer. There’s a living room with a fireplace on one side and a dining room on the other.

The kitchen, right by the connected family room, has a massive centre island with a granite top. The cabinetry is made out of maple, and the appliances are all stainless steel. Look out the windows and see the backyard, pool, and patio area.

In the family room, there’s a cute window seat that looks into the conservatory.

There’s a primary bedroom, two upstairs guest bedrooms, flex room above the garage, top floor space, basement, an outbuild or shop, and a guest house on the property, too.

The primary bedroom is spacious with room for a king bed and a sitting area. It also has two walk-in closets and an ensuite bathroom with a clawfoot tub.

What do you think of this Victorian-style Langley countryside estate?