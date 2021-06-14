8 Toronto beaches to visit that aren’t Woodbine Beach

Spend some time at the waterfront, enjoying the stunning views at Sunnyside Beach this summer. Whether you want to walk the boardwalk, go for a jog, play some volleyball, take a quick dip or even rent a kayak — Sunnyside has it all.

2. Kew-Balmy Beach

Just east of Woodbine Beach, skip the crowds and head to Kew-Balmy Beach instead. It’s technically two beaches that were merged together years ago and located in the Beaches neighbourhood. This spot has a more laid-back vibe with colourful chairs scattered across the sand, so you may not even need to bring your own. Just make sure to arrive early to snag a few!

3. Hanlan’s Point Beach

Probably best known for its “clothing optional” section, don’t let that scare you away from this beach. Hanlan’s Point Beach is perfect for your next getaway. Located on Toronto Island, you’ll have to take a short ferry ride to get there. While clothing is optional for about a kilometre stretch, there is also an area where you can hang out fully clothed with no judgments.

4. Centre Island Beach

Also located on Toronto Island, Centre Island Beach is commonly referred to as “Manitou Beach” after the Algonquin tribes that originally settled there. The beach has a rock wall that keeps larger waves out, while its relatively shallow waters can often bring warmer temperatures.

5. Rouge Beach

A little more of a drive from the city in Scarborough, Rouge Beach is worth the trip on a hot sunny day. Spend the day lounging on the sandy shores, get out in the water and rent a kayak or canoe, watch the sunset, or get lost in nature on the Rouge Marsh trail nearby.

6. Cherry Beach

Spend your summer lakeside in Toronto’s east end, taking in all the views of Lake Ontario at Cherry Beach. The water is often warmer here compared to other beaches due to its relatively shallow waters, making it the perfect spot for swimming. Bonus — there’s an off-leash dog park here for your furry friends to enjoy as well!

7. Sugar Beach

Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, you can’t swim at Sugar Beach, but it’s a great spot to spend the day relaxing outside. With pink umbrellas and white wooden chairs, Sugar Beach has a whole vibe that simply screams summertime!

8. Bluffer’s Park Beach

Get your swim on at Bluffer’s Park Beach this summer, located right by the Scarborough Bluffs. From sunbathing and swimming, to fishing, to picnic areas and more — it’s the perfect place to unwind for a few hours.

Don’t forget your sunscreen!