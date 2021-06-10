Here's how to book swim time at Toronto's public pools

With Ontario entering Step 1 of reopening and temperatures soaring, public pools across Toronto are set to welcome swimmers this weekend.

Unlike years past, though, you won’t be able to swim on a whim. The City has introduced a new booking system and will require residents to reserve their dips days in advance.

Public pools remain free to use, but their capacity has been reduced to allow for swimmers to physically distance.

There are several steps required to book a 45-minute swim, from creating an account, to picking a pool, to actually reserving your spot – provided your ideal slot is available.

In order to book a swim session, you must first create an account. Each household will get a “family number,” and each individual receives a “client number.”

Starting on June 10 — and every Thursday throughout the summer at 8 am — the City will release blocks of reservations for the following Monday to Sunday.

Toronto residents will be able to book one swim session per day, and only for members of their household.

Once you’ve picked your pool, date, and time, hit the blue “reserve” button to be redirected to the City’s “eFun” booking system. Click the black “add” button, login with the aforementioned family and client numbers, and choose who in your household gets to go for a dip.

Following that step, you can “Go to Checkout” and finally “Complete.” And then you’ll need to “Agree” to the City’s terms and conditions in order to complete your reservation.

You’ll need to bring a copy of your reservation with you to the pool and complete a COVID-19 self-assessment prior to your visit.

Reservations will be held for five minutes after the scheduled start time. Swimmers are advised to come ready to jump into the pool, as change rooms and lockers won’t be available.

A “small number of spots” will be available for those who are not able to make a reservation online, and walk-ins will only be offered if space is available.

Ten of the city’s outdoor pools will open to the public on June 12, with the remaining locations set to open on June 19.

Reservations can be made online for daily swims up to and including June 20. With this weekend’s weather hovering near 30°C, make sure to book your spot before they fill up.