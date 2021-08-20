Here are all of the new transit lines coming to Toronto

Toronto is nothing if not always under construction, but thankfully right now some of that construction is for several much-needed new transit lines.

With new subways, light rail transit, and GO stations planned, Toronto transit will soon (well, relatively speaking) be more competitive with other major cities around the world.

Below are all of the new transportation options Torontonians can look forward to in the next one to 10+ years.

Status: Under construction

Expected opening: 2022

Running across Eglinton from Scarborough’s Kennedy Station in the east to the new Mount Dennis station in the west, the 19-km line will serve 25 stations and cut down cross-town travel time by up to 60%. It’ll also connect to Lines 1 and 2, UP Express and three GO lines.

Status: Procurement stage

Expected opening: 2030

Running from Exhibition Place all the way up to the Science Centre, the Ontario Line will service 15 stations, with end-to-end travel expected to take just 30 minutes. It’ll also have a connection to the Eglinton Crosstown at the Science Centre station, with connections to Lines 1 and 2 along the route.

Status: Under construction

Expected opening: 2029-2030

The long-awaited Scarborough Subway Extension is finally under construction and once it’s finished, will add 7.8 km and three station stops along the end of Line 2. It will replace the Scarborough Rapid Transit line, which is scheduled to shut down in 2023. Shuttle buses will replace SRT service until the subway extension opens.

Status: Procurement stage

Expected opening: 2026

Toronto is getting five brand new GO stations thanks to the City’s SmartTrack program. They will be located at St. Clair and Old Weston; Finch and Kennedy, King and Liberty; Bloor and Lansdowne; and East Harbour, just south of where Eastern Avenue meets the Don Valley Parkway.

Status: Under construction

Expected opening: 2023

The new light rail transit line along Finch will extend 11 km from Line 1’s Finch West station. With a total of 18 stations, the line will run all the way out to Humber College in Etobicoke.

Status: Planning stage

Expected opening: TBD

With the province having finally announced the final station location for this four-station extension of Line 1, the project is starting to take shape. Once complete, it’ll take subway service up to Vaughan and Richmond Hill.

Status: Planning stage

Expected opening: TBD

One of several parts of the Waterfront Transit Network Plan, the extension will bring an entirely new streetcar transit route to the city’s waterfront from Union Station to the Distillery Loop.