Crews break ground on Scarborough subway extension

Crews officially broke ground on the new Scarborough subway extension project on Wednesday.

The three-stop extension will connect Kennedy Station to Sheppard Avenue and McCowan Road. It’s estimated to being operating by 2029 or 2030.

Ontario politicians donned hard hats and safety vests to give a news conference marking the start of construction.

Beautiful day to break ground on @ScarbSubwayEXT pic.twitter.com/LoWt8JJtSg — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) June 23, 2021

“This is the kind of smart city-building planning that will give this community the world-class transit it deserves,” Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney said.

The 7.8-kilometre track extension along Line 2 in Scarborough is estimated to support 3,000 jobs during construction.

Officials estimate that by 2041, 105,000 people will be waiting in line at the new stations on a daily basis. They also estimate that the new line will take 30,000 cars off the road during rush hour.

Once completed, it will permanently replace the Scarborough Rapid Transit Line, which is scheduled to shut down in 2023. Until the extension opens, the Scarborough RT service will be replaced with shuttle buses.

The other key transit projects in the works include the Ontario Line, Eglinton Crosstown LRT, Waterfront East LRT, Finch West line, and Sheppard East subway extension.

Here’s what transit in Toronto could look like a decade from now: