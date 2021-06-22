The Ontario Line is still very much a work in progress, but Metrolinx recently released the exact locations of seven of the new downtown Toronto stations, giving commuters a better sense of where they’ll be able to catch the new subway line.

The Ontario Line, once complete, will start at Exhibition and go all the way up to the Ontario Science Centre. And we now have an idea of what the line’s seven most western stations — Exhibition, King-Bathurst, Queen-Spadina, Osgoode, Queen, Moss Park, and Corktown — will look like.

The new Exhibition station will be built on Atlantic Avenue in Liberty Village, adjacent to the existing GO station, with additional entrances on Jefferson Avenue and Dufferin Street. Renderings show a large, sleek-looking station with several tracks.

The next station over is King-Bathurst, which will have its main entrance on the southeast corner of the downtown intersection where the popular Toronto bars Regulars and Banknote currently stand. Whether the bars will need to relocate to accommodate the station is unclear.

There will also be portals in the northeast and southwest corners connecting to the King and Bathurst streetcar lines.

Next in line is the Queen-Spadina station, which renderings show will have two large entrances. One will be located inside the building currently occupied by the CIBC on the northeast corner, and the other will be inside of a new build on the southwest corner.

The new Osgoode stop will go under the already existing Line 1 TTC platform, which means riders will be able to transfer between the two easily.

New station entrances will be added at the northeast and southwest corners of University and Queen to make it easier to transfer to the streetcar.

The Line 1 Queen Station will also serve as a new Ontario Line stop, with the Ontario Line running underneath it. The seven existing subway entrances here will undergo upgrades.

Over at Moss Park, the new station there will go up on the edge of the park, located on the northwest corner of Queen and Sherbourne. Once open, it will connect to both the Queen streetcar and the 75 Sherbourne bus.

And in Corktown, the new station will go at King and Berkeley, just west of Parliament Street.

Although the renderings and finalizing of plans may be something to get excited about, the new subway line won’t be operating for quite some time, with the project expected to finish in 2030.