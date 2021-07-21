Here's what Toronto's Finch West LRT looks like right now (VIDEO)

The Finch West LRT is a highly anticipated addition to Toronto’s public transit landscape. And although construction only started in 2019, the new 18-stop line is already taking shape.

On Wednesday, Metrolinx released drone video footage of the entire 11 km line, showing what it currently looks like from Finch West on its eastern end to Humber College in the west.

The new line, which costs an estimated $2.5 billion, is expected to be finished in 2023. Once complete, it will have trains running every five to seven minutes during peak hours.

The new video footage shows that major progress has been made along Finch Street, with parts of the road dug up, some tracks laid, and construction crews working away at several different points along the street.





And it seems Metrolinx really wanted to show off the progress, as a second, shorter video was also released, giving an up-close look at some of the ongoing construction.





As far as transit projects in Toronto go, the Finch West LRT, if completed on schedule, will have one of the faster turnaround times out of any of the ongoing subway and LRT additions.