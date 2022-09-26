7 awesome Toronto food events to check out in October
As summer rolls into autumn, Toronto’s food scene will follow suit, switching out packed summer food festivals for beer gardens, Halloween-themed experiences, and heated patios.
With the aforementioned in mind, here are Dished’s recommendations for Toronto food events to check out this October.
Oktoberfest – The Pint Public House
View this post on Instagram
From September 17 to October 3, The Pint will serve Oktoberfest-inspired beers and menu items like German Bratwurst, Pork Schnitzel, and Pretzel Bites. There will also be German pop music and Bavarian Folk in the evenings.
When: September 17 to October 3
Where: 227 Front Street West, Toronto
AFRI-CAR Food Festival
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate the coming together of Afro-Caribbean culture at this fabulous food festival, bringing the very best of Afro-Caribbean cuisine, music, art and culture into the spotlight. Better yet, the event is free and open to all ages.
When: Saturday, October 1 from noon to 9 pm
Where: Celebration Square — 300 City Square Drive, Mississauga
Halal Ribfest – Mississauga
View this post on Instagram
Dig into some of the best Halal food Toronto has to offer, on top of carnival rides and games, food-eating competitions, and a display of rare and exotic supercars and motorcycles.
Tickets are free, but register beforehand to solidify your spot.
When: September 30, 5 pm to midnight; October 1 and 2, noon to midnight
Where: 2200 South Sheridan Way, Mississauga
Tickets: Register here