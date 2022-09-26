FoodFood EventsFood News

7 awesome Toronto food events to check out in October

Rachel Goodman
|
Sep 26 2022, 9:29 pm
As summer rolls into autumn, Toronto’s food scene will follow suit, switching out packed summer food festivals for beer gardens, Halloween-themed experiences, and heated patios.

With the aforementioned in mind, here are Dished’s recommendations for Toronto food events to check out this October.

From September 17 to October 3, The Pint will serve Oktoberfest-inspired beers and menu items like German Bratwurst, Pork Schnitzel, and Pretzel Bites. There will also be German pop music and Bavarian Folk in the evenings.

When: September 17 to October 3
Where: 227 Front Street West, Toronto

AFRI-CAR Food Festival

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AFRI-CAR (@africar.festival)

Celebrate the coming together of Afro-Caribbean culture at this fabulous food festival, bringing the very best of Afro-Caribbean cuisine, music, art and culture into the spotlight. Better yet, the event is free and open to all ages.

When: Saturday, October 1 from noon to 9 pm
Where: Celebration Square — 300 City Square Drive, Mississauga

Halal Ribfest – Mississauga

Dig into some of the best Halal food Toronto has to offer, on top of carnival rides and games, food-eating competitions, and a display of rare and exotic supercars and motorcycles.

Tickets are free, but register beforehand to solidify your spot.

When: September 30, 5 pm to midnight; October 1 and 2, noon to midnight
Where: 2200 South Sheridan Way, Mississauga
Tickets: Register here

Halloween Food Truck Festival 

Get in the mood for spooky season at this family-friendly event! Visitors are encouraged to immerse themselves in the Halloween spirit and show up in costume. There will be plenty of food and drinks as well as arts and crafts for the kids, costume contests, and entertainment for all ages.

When: Saturday, October 29 from noon to 8 pm; Sunday, October 30 from noon to 6 pm
Where: Variety Village — 3701 Danforth Avenue, Scarborough

A Taste of Nigeria

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ATasteOfNigeria (@a.taste.of.nigeria)

A Taste of Nigeria celebrates every aspect of the country’s rich and lively culture, from music and fashion to food, dance, and art. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled on its social media for announcements regarding musical guests and entertainment!

When: Sunday, October 16 from 1 to 8 pm
Where: Royal Event Center — 30 Gordon Mackay Road, Toronto
Tickets: Purchase here

Oktoberfest at Steam Whistle Biergärten

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Steam Whistle (@steamwhistlebrewing)

Head on over to Stream Whistle’s Biergärten this October for an afternoon brimming with freshly brewed German beer, served to you in a stein, alongside a Prix Fixe Oktoberfest menu.

There will be two separate ticketed sittings over the course of the day. Tickets cost $60 and include a one-litre Stein of Steam Whistle Pilsner as well as a choice of starter and a main course.

When: Sunday, October 2. First sitting from 11 am to 2 pm; second sitting from 3 to 6 pm
Where: Steam Whistle Brewery
Tickets: Purchase here

Brampton Poutine Feast

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Poutine Feast (@poutinefeast)

From September 29 to October 2, Canada’s largest travelling poutine festival will be making its stop in Brampton. Poutine Feast promises a multitude of varieties, catering to every preference — including veggie, vegan, and gluten-free — all served up in generously sized portions.

When: September 29 to October 2. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 11 am to 9 pm; Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Rosalea Arena Park — Scott Street, Brampton

