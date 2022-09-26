7 awesome Toronto food events to check out in October

As summer rolls into autumn, Toronto’s food scene will follow suit, switching out packed summer food festivals for beer gardens, Halloween-themed experiences, and heated patios.

With the aforementioned in mind, here are Dished’s recommendations for Toronto food events to check out this October.

From September 17 to October 3, The Pint will serve Oktoberfest-inspired beers and menu items like German Bratwurst, Pork Schnitzel, and Pretzel Bites. There will also be German pop music and Bavarian Folk in the evenings.

When: September 17 to October 3

Where: 227 Front Street West, Toronto

Celebrate the coming together of Afro-Caribbean culture at this fabulous food festival, bringing the very best of Afro-Caribbean cuisine, music, art and culture into the spotlight. Better yet, the event is free and open to all ages.

When: Saturday, October 1 from noon to 9 pm

Where: Celebration Square — 300 City Square Drive, Mississauga

