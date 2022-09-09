Ribbers around Toronto have been heard. Halal Ribfest has announced another festival following the success of its summer tour.

The final hurrah will take place in Mississauga, and will be the last stop on the Ribfest train until Summer 2023. So, if you weren’t quite able to make it last time, or you just love ribs so much that you can’t pass up another chance to dig in, now’s the time to make moves.

It’s going to be packed, so getting ahead of the game is integral for ensuring optimal rib consumption.

Entry is free, but registration is a prerequisite as means to keep capacity under control.

Patience is a virtue and line-ups are expected, so bring your appetite and your comfiest shoes.

Register to enter the festival here.

When: Friday, September 30, 5 pm to midnight; Saturday, October 1, noon to midnight; Sunday, October 2, noon to midnight

Where: ISNA Canada — 2200 South Sheridan Way, Mississauga