5 cozy restaurants with fireplaces to visit this fall in Toronto

Sweater weather is well and truly upon us, even if we don’t like to admit it. In Toronto, this means it’s the time of year when many restaurants and bars swap out shady umbrellas for outdoor heaters; though, there are others who like to do things the old-fashioned way: by the fire.

With that in mind, Dished has done some digging to uncover the coziest food and drink spots in the city with fireplaces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace (@epochtoronto)

Epoch harkens to gastro pub culture for inspiration. Serving elevated classics on a cozy rooftop terrace equipped with a fireplace perfect for dining out on cooler evenings.

Address: The Ritz-Carlton — 181 Wellington Street West

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Oud & the Fuzz (@theoudandthefuzz)

A super casual dining spot hidden away in Kensington Market in what was once a large home is now converted into an informal bar and restaurant creating the perfect backdrop for live music and a drink by its candle-lit fireplace.

Address: 21 Kensington Avenue, Toronto

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brazen Head Irish Pub (@brazenheadto)

A staple of Liberty Village, known for its patio and pub-style food, this spot is guaranteed to make you feel all fuzzy inside on a brisk winter day.

Address: 165 East Liberty Street, Toronto

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse (@jacobssteakhouse)

There’s nothing quite as indulgent as steak by the fire, and Jacob’s & Co. has the perfect fireplace to match its prestigious reputation. So, if you’d like to sit fireside, be sure to make a reservation!

Address: 12 Brant Street, Toronto

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auberge du Pommier (@aubergedupommier)

A quaint and truly stunning backdrop for an intimate fireside meal, this spot serves refined French cuisine with a modern twist.

Address: 4150 Yonge Street, Toronto.

Instagram