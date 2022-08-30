A Taste of Nigeria is coming to Canada for the first time
Aug 30 2022, 4:07 pm
A Taste of Nigeria festival has been travelling all over the United States but will be making its way to Toronto for one day only, on Sunday, October 16, and everyone’s invited!
A Taste of Nigeria celebrates every aspect of the country’s rich and lively culture, from music and fashion to food, dance and art.
Musical guests and entertainment are still to be announced, so we’re keeping our eyes peeled for which DJs and performers will be taking the stage.
- You might also like:
- Simu Liu reveals his favourite food spots in Toronto
- Smorgasburg introduces 50 new vendors for its second session
- All 120+ vendors to check out at the CNE this year
View this post on Instagram
More good news, kids go free! General admission tickets are $12 if you buy in advance or $25 at the door.
A Taste of Nigeria
When: Sunday, October 16 from 1 pm to 8 pm
Where: Royal Event Center, 30 Gordon Mackay Road, Toronto