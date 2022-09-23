Momofuku, the wildly popular noodle bar that first set up shop in Toronto 10 years ago, is closing its doors.

This afternoon, the restaurant announced in a statement via its social media that as of December 23, 2022, it would no longer be in operation at its University Avenue location, citing a decision not to renew the lease as the reason for its closure.

The statement goes on to thank customers for their loyalty and includes a heartfelt expression of love for the city of Toronto, which it lovingly referred to as “such a special part of the Momoverse”.

There is no indication of what’s next for Momofuku in Toronto, though it also operates restaurants in New York City, Washington, DC, Syndey, and Las Vegas.

In the meantime, Dished will be sure to keep its finger on the pulse with relevant updates!