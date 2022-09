3 Toronto food events to check out this week: September 19 to 25

There’s a packed week of food-related fun coming up this week, so we hope you’re hungry!

Check out some awesome food events happening in Toronto from September 12 to 18.

From September 17 to October 3, The Pint will serve Oktoberfest-inspired beers and menu items like German Bratwurst, Pork Schnitzel, and Pretzel Bites. There will also be German pop music and Bavarian Folk in the evenings.

When: September 17 to October 3

Where: 227 Front Street West, Toronto

AsialiciousTO is Asian cuisineā€™s answer to Summerlicious. Beginning September 10 and running for two weeks to September 25, with over 100 restaurants participating, including fast food joints, bubble tea, cafes, food court favourites, and a carnival, itā€™s going to be truly unmissable.

When: September 10 to 25

Where:Ā Participating restaurants

Who doesn’t love garlic? Head down to the festival and stock up on your winter supply, try the most flavoursome dishes seasoned with garlic from across Ontario, sip on a glass or two of Ontario wine, and if you’re feeling adventurous try a pint of garlic beer, a garlic cocktail or a garlic shot, all whilst listening to live music. Admission is $5.

When: September 25, 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Artscape Westwood Barns, 61 Christie Street, Toronto