Toronto's Cops doughnuts reopens after car crashes through storefront

Toronto’s beloved mini doughnut shop finally reopens after a car smashed through its storefront last month.
Cops doughnuts closed its Yorkdale location for a few weeks after a black GMC crashed through its front doors and absolutely destroyed its storefront windows.
Thankfully no one was injured. The shop uploaded a picture of the aftermath on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
“Um, excuse me..this isn’t a drive thru,” teased the shop. “DISCLAIMER: Thankfully, no one was hurt. Just our front entrance and feelings lol.”
COPS reopened on June 1 – with its humour intact. Though the windows have yet to be replaced, the shop slathered a big poster display of the incident on its temporary storefront and teased the whole ordeal on Instagram as it does with its weekly flavours.
View this post on Instagram
Surprisingly enough, Toronto drivers crashing into shops is a common occurrence. Back in December, a driver drove through a Pusateri’s cafe storefront in Yorkville after losing control of the wheel.
The same thing happened in February 2022, when a car backed right into a Japanese cheesecake shop in Mississauga. A few days after that, another car crashed right into an LCBO in Brampton.
The same goes for Chachi’s Chai Bar in Scarborough when a car nearly misses customers dining inside. We could go on.
Thankfully in each incident, no one got seriously injured.