Toronto's Cops doughnuts reopens after car crashes through storefront

Toronto’s beloved mini doughnut shop finally reopens after a car smashed through its storefront last month.

Cops doughnuts closed its Yorkdale location for a few weeks after a black GMC crashed through its front doors and absolutely destroyed its storefront windows.

Thankfully no one was injured. The shop uploaded a picture of the aftermath on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℂ𝕠𝕡$™ (@eatcops)

“Um, excuse me..this isn’t a drive thru,” teased the shop. “DISCLAIMER: Thankfully, no one was hurt. Just our front entrance and feelings lol.”

COPS reopened on June 1 – with its humour intact. Though the windows have yet to be replaced, the shop slathered a big poster display of the incident on its temporary storefront and teased the whole ordeal on Instagram as it does with its weekly flavours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℂ𝕠𝕡$™ (@eatcops)

You might also like: Beloved French bistro in Toronto to reopen after closing over a year ago

Toronto's popular penis waffle shop has just added a new treat to its menu

"Anti-capitalist" coffee shop in Toronto responds to major social media backlash

Surprisingly enough, Toronto drivers crashing into shops is a common occurrence. Back in December, a driver drove through a Pusateri’s cafe storefront in Yorkville after losing control of the wheel.

The same thing happened in February 2022, when a car backed right into a Japanese cheesecake shop in Mississauga. A few days after that, another car crashed right into an LCBO in Brampton.

The same goes for Chachi’s Chai Bar in Scarborough when a car nearly misses customers dining inside. We could go on.

Thankfully in each incident, no one got seriously injured.