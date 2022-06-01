Toronto's popular penis waffle shop has just added a new treat to its menu

FoodDessertsFood News

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
Jun 1 2022, 2:31 pm
@membersonlywh/Instagram

It’s officially Pride Month and Toronto’s NSFW waffle house known for its phallic-shaped desserts has added a new treat to its menu.

Members Only Waffle House has unveiled its latest addition, a vagina-shaped waffle also known as The Majesty.

Each treat is topped with gelato from Death In Venice Gelato and drizzled with your choice of chocolate and, of course, sprinkles!

Options include milk chocolate, white chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate and ruby chocolate. The waffles are baked in-house daily.

They’re available to purchase starting this weekend.

