Toronto's popular penis waffle shop has just added a new treat to its menu

It’s officially Pride Month and Toronto’s NSFW waffle house known for its phallic-shaped desserts has added a new treat to its menu.

Members Only Waffle House has unveiled its latest addition, a vagina-shaped waffle also known as The Majesty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Members Only Waffle House (@membersonlywh)

Each treat is topped with gelato from Death In Venice Gelato and drizzled with your choice of chocolate and, of course, sprinkles!

Options include milk chocolate, white chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate and ruby chocolate. The waffles are baked in-house daily.

They’re available to purchase starting this weekend.