A local chai shop in Scarborough was hit with a big surprise – literally – after a car smashed through its storefront this week.

Chachi’s Chai Bar, located at 69 Lebovic Avenue, had the surprise of a lifetime when someone drove their Tesla through the shop’s front doors on Wednesday.

The incident was captured on TikTok and shared on their Instagram. Their security cameras captured the moment when the car crashed into the store, nearly missing diners who were seated by the window.

Although the ordeal was terrifying, to say the least, the team was able to joke about the situation and made sure to remind others that they are not offering drive-thru at this time.

“Despite recent events, we would like to clarify that we are not offering drive-through services at this time,” said the shop. “We acknowledge that our chai is to die for, but please be patient and park your cars outside the cafe before attempting to order.”

This isn’t the first time in the last few weeks that cars have, for some reason, crashed through storefronts.

A Brampton LCBO location was victim to a crash back in February where the driver managed to cause some damage enough for the store to be evacuated.

The same goes for a Mississauga cheesecake shop that had a car back right into its front doors on Valentine’s Day.

Thankfully, Chachi’s reported no injuries and that they will be back to normal operations very soon.