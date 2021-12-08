Yet another Toronto driver has crashed their car into a building. Luckily, there were no injuries in the collision.

The driver managed to crash into a Pusateri’s storefront in Yorkville on Wednesday. According to an Instagram post by the food shop, the driver lost control of their vehicle and jumped the curb at Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pusateri’s Fine Foods (@pusaterisfoods)

While no one was injured in the collision, Pusateri’s has had to close the cafe section due to the damage caused by the crash.

“Thank you so much for your outpouring concern for the well-being of our employees and guests, we are so thankful that everyone is okay,” the fine foods store said in a statement on Instagram.

Twitter users were quick to call out Toronto drivers as this is certainly not the first time a driver has crashed into a building.